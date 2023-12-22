EA FC 24 Pundit Picks Brahim Diaz SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

After an exciting clash between Real Madrid and Alaves, EA Sports released the Pundit Picks Brahim Diaz SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team to celebrate his spectacular performance. As the name of the SBC suggests, the player was chosen by Spanish legend Jose Maria Gutierrez, popularly known as Guti.

Real Madrid are currently in a heated battle against FC Barcelona and Girona for the top spot in the La Liga table, with every result being extremely important. This makes their latest victory against Alaves even more significant, with Diaz being the star of the show and earning a Pundit Picks SBC version in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

The Pundit Picks Brahim Diaz SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

After an underwhelming league campaign last season, Real Madrid have their eyes set on the La Liga title this time. However, they are facing stiff competition from underdogs Girona FC, who have lost only one game so far and are leading the league table.

With their latest win against Alaves putting them at the top, it comes as no surprise that their star performer, Brahim Diaz, has received a Pundit Picks SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

This is the second Pundit Picks SBC to be released in the game cycle so far after Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, providing gamers with a boosted version of the young Spanish playmaker.

How to unlock the Pundit Picks Brahim Diaz SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Expand Tweet

The SBC to unlock this 87-rated special item consists of three individual segments, each with its own restrictions that gamers must abide by. Here are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC:

Real Madrid

Real Madrid players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

85 and higher OVR players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

LaLiga

LaLiga EA SPORTS players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 83,000 coins, which is primarily due to the inflated price of Team of the Week players in the current state of the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team transfer market. However, gamers can reduce these expenses by grinding various Upgrade SBCs to obtain the untradeable fodder required to complete this SBC.

Is it worth completing the Pundit Picks Brahim Diaz SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

At a price of 83,000 coins, this SBC is way too expensive for a card of this caliber. Despite the four-star skills, the five-star weak foot, and some impressive PlayStyles, the 87-rated card is not good enough to be worth the coins, especially with the Winter Wildcards promo approaching.