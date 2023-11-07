EA FC 24 Pundit Pick Anthony Gordon SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the very first Pundit Pick SBC of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon receiving a boosted version. This is a brand new concept in Ultimate Team, providing even more integration of the sport in the virtual world.

As described by the developers themselves, these SBCs will focus on the best players from some key fixtures over the course of the season. These players will be selected by real-life footballing experts, with the Anthony Gordon SBC being selected based on his performance against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Pundit Pick Anthony Gordon is now available via an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Newcastle United have been a dark horse in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons, consistently punching above their weight and pulling off some massive upsets along the way. Their recent 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League solidified them as top-four contenders yet again, with Anthony Gordon scoring the winner and earning a Pundit Pick SBC version in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

This is the inaugural edition of this SBC concept, which showcases a lot of promise for future matchups. With several important clashes coming up across the top leagues in European football, fans can expect similar SBC players in the future.

How to unlock Pundit Pick Anthony Gordon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of two individual segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of each squad:

England

England players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 67,000 coins. While the requirements seem rather simple and cheap on paper, the price of 84-rated fodder players is currently inflated in the EA FC 24 transfer market due to the 82+ Team of the Week Player Pick and Centurions 100 Upgrade.

Is it worth completing the Pundit Pick Anthony Gordon SBC in EA FC 24?

The English winger is one of the most promising prospects in the league, and his latest special version accurately captures his abilities on the virtual pitch. His 84-rated card boasts the following key stats:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 83

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 46

Physicality: 71

He also possesses four-star skill moves along with the Rapid and Quick Step Playstyles. These factors will make him an extremely useful winger for gamers with Premier League squads, with his PlayStyles helping to boost his pace and his stats, making him lethal on the wings in various formations.