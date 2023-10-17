EA FC 24 Trailblazers promo: All major leaked cards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, and more

EA FC 24's Trailblazers promo will reportedly receive a second team featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Leao. While EA Sports hasn't made any official announcements about it so far, reliable leakers like FUT Sheriff have made plenty of revelations on social media. Naturally, this has created plenty of excitement among gamers, who are looking forward to all the new promo cards.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Leao are two of the finest attackers to use in EA FC 24. However, they have yet to receive promo cards in Ultimate Team so far. This is all set to change once Trailblazers Team 2 goes live. If the rumors turn out to be true, gamers can look forward to a bunch of special cards featuring superstars from the world of men's and women's football.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Trailblazers Team 2 cards led by Ronaldo and Leao

Both Ronaldo and Leao could become the highest-rated items of the EA FC 24 Trailblazers 2 promo. Incidentally, Leao already has a boosted version present in Ultimate Team in the form of his current POTM card.

Let's take a look at the full list of cards that were leaked on social media on October 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Rafael Leao

Joao Cancelo

Harry Kane

Heung Min Son

Sophia Smith

Takefusa Kubo

Riyadh Mahrez

Julian Brandt

Alexander Golovin

James Ward-Prowse

Marquinhos

Evander

Danilo

Andrew Robertson

Martinez Quarta

Bryan Vera

Teddy Teuma

Of all the players leaked so far, Leao and Ronaldo are among the biggest names. Their Trailblazers cards will certainly be highly sought after among FC 24 players. Heung Min Son is expected to be equally popular thanks to his potential boosts and links with other Premier League stars.

There are also some excellent NWSL cards available in Ultimate Team, and Sophia Smith is one of them. Her base card has a very strong set of stats, and the promo item will certainly be more skilled with greater boosts.

It remains to be seen how many of these leaked cards ultimately make it to Ultimate Team. Team 2 is expected to go live on Friday, October 20, and the new cards will be available in packs, SBCs, and objectives.