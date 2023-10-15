EA FC 24 Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The first Hero pack in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is now live, with EA Sports releasing the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC. After a leak from FUT Scoreboard hinted at the arrival of this pack a few days ago, gamers have been eagerly waiting for it to drop in Ultimate Team. Now, the developers have surprised the community with how well-priced its pack is.

Heroes were initially introduced in Ultimate Team in FIFA 22, and their number has only grown since. With multiple Icons being shifted to the Hero lineup over the years, their roster is now more expansive than ever before, providing gamers with plenty of options while building squads. With the latest Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC, fans can now obtain one of these Heroes in EA FC 24.

The Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Considering how chemistry works in EA FC 24, Heroes and Icons are always in high demand due to the links they offer. While fans have not had an Icon pack Squad Building Challenge so far in this game's cycle, the latest Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC is an exciting addition. It offers fans the opportunity to obtain some incredibly expensive and overpowered players in this game.

With so much hype surrounding the release of this SBC, fans are surprised by how cheap and affordable its requirements are. EA Sports has listened to the community and provided them with engaging content to grind for in Ultimate Team.

How to complete the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Surprisingly, the SBC consists of just a single squad and features the following stipulations in its requirements:

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 75,000 coins. This was to be expected, considering the price of 86-rated fodder players in the current state of Ultimate Team's transfer market.

With so many packs available via objectives, SBCs, and various game modes, players already have plenty of fodder to spend on such challenges. Moreover, those who use items from their collection to complete this Heroes SBC will spend less than 75,000 coins.

Is it worth completing the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24?

These are the most overpowered and desirable Heroes you can get through this SBC with a maximum OVR of 87:

Yaya Toure

Ramires

Claudio Marchisio

Ivan Cordoba

Saeed Al Owairan

Joe Cole

Harry Kewell

Robbie Keane

Sidney Govou

All these players are worth over 200,000 coins in the current economy of this game, making them worth far more than what the SBC costs. Overall, this Squad Building Challenge's pack is definitely worth obtaining, making it a must-do for fans looking to add a Hero item to their squad.