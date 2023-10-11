EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit 3 objective: How to complete, all reward tiers, and more

EA Sports has released the latest version of the Themed Team Pursuit objective in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to grind the game for access to a variety of exciting packs.

With the Road to the Knockouts promo approaching its conclusion and the Trailblazers promo beginning soon, fans will be eager to obtain as many packs as possible in preparation, making this objective even more appealing.

Objective content has been rather scarce during the Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) event, with the RTTK Cup and RTTK Matteo Darmian being the only notable inclusions. However, EA Sports has redeemed itself with the latest Themed Team Pursuit 3 objective, providing extra packs and seasonal XP for gamers to grind for in the coming weeks.

The third iteration of the Themed Team Pursuit objective is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The various versions of the Themed Team Pursuit objective offer gamers the chance to test out a variety of different players from various leagues around the globe. With women now being part of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, there is a plethora of meta options to choose from, and these objectives allow fans to experiment with their squads while also unlocking some exciting packs in the process.

The best part about these objectives is that they can be completed in a variety of game modes, giving even beginner-level gamers access to the packs on offer.

Fans can take their new squads into a game of Squad Battles, Division Rivals, or Champions and work towards completing the various segments of the challenge set.

How to complete the Themed Team Pursuit 3 objective in EA FC 24?

Similar to its predecessors, the latest objective set contains four segments with the following stipulations and rewards:

Bundesliga : Win three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of five Bundesliga players in your starting squad. Rewards: 500 XP and a Gold Players Pack

: Win three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of five Bundesliga players in your starting squad. Rewards: 500 XP and a Gold Players Pack Liga Portugal : Win three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of five Liga Portugal players in your starting squad. Rewards: 75+ rated player pack

: Win three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of five Liga Portugal players in your starting squad. Rewards: 75+ rated player pack Barclays WSL : Win three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of five Barclays WSL players in your starting squad. Rewards: 75+ rated player pack

: Win three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of five Barclays WSL players in your starting squad. Rewards: 75+ rated player pack Silver: Win three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of five Silver players in your starting squad. Rewards: Small Electrum players pack

The group reward for completing the entire set is an 80+ x 5 players pack, which is a valuable pack to unlock, especially with the upcoming Trailblazers promo being rumored to feature players like Mbappe, Salah, and Griezmann in EA FC 24.