EA FC 25 Anthony Elanga TOTS SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Anthony Elanga TOTS SBC is rumored to drop soon in Ultimate Team servers, according to a recent X post from DonkTrading. The former Manchester United academy player has been in decent form this season, potentially earning him a spot in the Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) squad.
If the rumor turns out to be accurate, the Swedish forward is expected to receive his first-ever TOTS card across all EA FC iterations so far.
This article will explore all the leaked details we have regarding the rumored Anthony Elanga TOTS SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.
Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on a leak from X/@DonkTrading, a reliable source. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
EA FC 25 Anthony Elanga TOTS SBC has been leaked on social media
Nottingham Forest was in fine form till mid-2024/25 season, but went through a tough phase in the latter part. Currently, they're sixth in the Premier League (PL) table, and are expected to qualify for the Europa League group stage.
Amidst all the ups and downs, Anthony Elanga has been an integral part of their squad, delivering fruitful performances across different competitions. In his 34 appearances, the Swedish forward contributed six goals and nine assists.
As of this writing, Elanga only possesses two items — 76-rated common gold and 85-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) edition — in the transfer market. Both cards surely have no place in the current meta. However, considering DonkTrading's prediction, Nottingham's current #21 might find a place in the meta as a backup option.
What could the EA FC 25 Anthony Elanga TOTS SBC item look like?
EA Sports has yet to reveal the official attributes for all the PL TOTS cards, regardless of whether it is included in a pack or SBC. However, a trustworthy X page named DonkTrading has predicted that Anthony Elanga TOTS SBC will possess a 91 rating featuring ST as the primary position.
Here are all the predicted attributes:
- Pace: 98
- Shooting: 91
- Passing: 85
- Dribbling: 93
- Defending: 58
- Physicality: 86
Similar to any other TOTS card, Elanga's SBC item is also expected to possess three PlayStyles+. According to DonkTrading's post, the Nottingham Forest star is likely to receive Rapid+, Whipped Pass+, and a Low-Driven Shot+ traits in his upcoming rumored edition.
Although players can exploit the Rapid+ and Low-Driven Shot+ with the rumored 93 dribbling and 91 shooting stats, it will be hard for them to utilize the Whipped Pass+ due to a low number (85). In any case, Elanga's rumored TOTS edition has the potential to be a great backup striker in any Ultimate Team.
How much could the EA FC 25 Anthony Elanga TOTS SBC item cost?
Currently, Elanga's TOTW edition card costs around 21,000 EA FC Coins in the transfer market. Judging from the rumored attributes of the Swedish forward, a price point of 90,000 to 150,000 EA FC Coins should be fair for the EA FC 25 Anthony Elanga TOTS SBC item.
For more news and features on the TOTS promo, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.