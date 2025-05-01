EA FC 25 leaks: David Raya is expected to arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective item

A recent leak from @AsyFutTrader on X suggests that Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya could receive a Team of the Season (TOTS) promo card either in the form of an SBC or objective. Regardless, if the rumor proves accurate, the Spanish non-outfield player will receive his first special edition in this EA FC iteration. With Arsenal currently placed second on the Premier League (PL) table, the Spaniard is expected to find his rightful place in the upcoming promo event.

Ad

We explore all details leaked so far about David Raya, including his expected attributes and the potential PlayStyles+ he might receive to fit into the meta.

Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on a leak from X/@AsyFutTrader, a reliable source. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 review

David Raya is rumored to arrive as a TOTS SBC or objective in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Although Liverpool have been crowned winners of the Premier League 2024/25 season, Arsenal's performance has been interesting throughout the season. The club's players, especially David Raya, have performed impressively in domestic leagues and the UEFA Champions League.

Ad

Trending

The Spaniard has maintained an 18-match clean sheet so far in 50 matches. Since the season isn't over, he could add a few more clean sheets to his name.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Thus, EA might consider adding him to the TOTS squad. With the likes of William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel rumored to receive their own TOTS edition, Raya's inclusion should add another layer of excitement for EA FC fans seeking a great PL goalie.

You might be interested in: All leaked Premier League TOTS players

As of this writing, Raya only possesses one 83-rated rare gold goalie card that most EA FC 25 fans use as a fodder piece while completing SBCs. However, the rumored card is expected to possess a few PlayStyles that could make the Spaniard a go-to choice in the Division Rivals matches.

Ad

What could David Raya's TOTS edition look like?

Based on @AsyFutTrader's X post, David Raya's TOTS edition is expected to receive a 92 overall rating with several exciting attributes across the board. Here are the predicted stats and PlayStyles+:

Diving: 92

Handling: 90

Kicking: 95

Reflexes: 92

Speed: 70

Positioning: 90

Raya's rumored edition is likely to receive three PlayStyles+: Pinged Pass+, Cross Claimer+, and Deflector+. While Deflector+ and Cross Claimer+ traits will make him useful in a Premier League-centered team, the Pinged Pass+ works best if someone seeks a great ball-distributing goalie in EA FC 25.

Ad

Also read: Bruno Guimaraes TOTS SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

Regardless of whether David Raya arrives in Ultimate Team as an SBC or Objective, the card will be worth the grind if the rumored attributes hold.

For more leaks related to the upcoming TOTS promo, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More