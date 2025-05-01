EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 01, 2025 06:14 GMT
The Guimaraes SBC has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The Guimaraes SBC has been leaked (Images via EA Sports // Sportskeeda Gaming)

The EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by @FutSheriff on X. Being one of the most reliable accounts on social media for such information, the Brazilian midfielder could likely receive a boosted item for his impressive performances this season.

With the Ligue 1 Team of the Season week concluding, the Premier League TOTS lineup will be released soon. The EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS SBC is rumored to be part of this event.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/@FutSheriff.

The EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS SBC has been leaked on social media

Newcastle United have had an incredible season – the Magpies won the EFL Cup and are currently third in the Premier League table. They have had several standout performers over the course of the campaign, and the leaked EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS SBC is a testament to how consistent the Brazilian midfielder has been.

He previously received a 90-rated World Tour item as part of the season progress rewards, but his rumored SBC item will undoubtedly be much better in every aspect.

What will the EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by @FutSheriff on X, this special item could be 93-rated with the following key stats:

  • Pace: 91
  • Shooting: 88
  • Passing: 93
  • Dribbling: 94
  • Defending: 90
  • Physicality: 91

He is also rumored to possess the Pinged Pass+, Press Proven+, and Bruiser+ PlayStyles, which are exceptional traits for a midfielder under the FC IQ system. The Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle will allow him to deliver fast and accurate passes, the Bruiser+ PlayStyle should make him stronger during physical tackles, and the Press Proven+ PlayStyle will enhance his dribbling abilities.

With such well-rounded stats and useful PlayStyles, he is expected to be a versatile addition to any squad in Ultimate Team.

How much will the EA FC 25 Bruno Guimaraes TOTS SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the price of such an item, as he does not have any previous special versions that can be purchased from the transfer market. Based on similar midfielders from the current Ligue 1 Team of the Season roster, a price of around 300,000 coins will be reasonable for a player of this caliber.

