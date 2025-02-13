EA FC 25 Diego Maradona Grassroot Greats Evolution path leaked

Amidst immense speculation on social media about the EA FC 25 Diego Maradona Grassroot Greats Evolution item, the entire upgrade path has now been leaked by X/FUT Sheriff. According to the leak, there will reportedly be two EVO levels, one being free and the other being a paid upgrade. However, the cost of the premium EVO has not been leaked.

The Grassroot Greats promo has a lot riding on it, as it will mark the return of the legendary Argentine playmaker to the virtual pitch. Maradona was removed from the Icon roster towards the end of the FIFA 22 game cycle, but EA Sports has confirmed that the legend will return to the Ultimate Team lineup.

The EA FC 25 Diego Maradona Grassroot Greats Evolution will allow gamers to obtain a free version of the legendary superstar.

Trending

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC 25 Diego Maradona Grassroot Greats Evolution upgrade path leaks on social media

While the best version of the Argentine legend is rumored to be available via packs, the EA FC 25 Diego Maradona Grassroot Greats Evolution will offer fans the opportunity to obtain a lower-rated version. The interesting aspect of this EVO path is that gamers will be able to choose the stat boosts the legend receives based on the position they choose to assign him.

Expand Tweet

The leak suggests that fans will initially receive a 77-rated item. They can supposedly choose to evolve him as a CAM, striker, or right-winger. The stat boosts and additional PlayStyles will depend on the chosen position. The first EVO will be free to complete and will transform Maradona into an 89-rated item with the following stats based on his position:

Stage 1 (CAM)

Pace: 87

Shooting: 88

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 40

Physicality: 73

PlayStyle+: Power Shot

Stage 1 (Striker)

Pace: 88

Shooting: 89

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 40

Physicality: 74

PlayStyle+: Incisive Pass

Stage 1 (RW)

Pace: 89

Shooting: 87

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 40

Physicality: 72

PlayStyle+: Technical

Meanwhile, the second stage of the EA FC 25 Diego Maradona Grassroot Greats Evolution will require coins or FC points to be unlocked. It will offer the Finesse Shot+ Playstyle in addition to the previously unlocked Playstyle+. These are the stats gamers will receive once they unlock the 92-rated item:

Stage 2 (CAM)

Pace: 89

Shooting: 90

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 40

Physicality: 77

Stage 2 (Striker)

Pace: 90

Shooting: 91

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 94

Defending:40

Physicality: 78

Stage 2 (RW)

Pace: 91

Shooting: 89

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 40

Physicality: 76

There are negligible differences between the stats of these versions, so the PlayStyle+ traits will make the difference under the FC IQ system. Overall, all upgrade paths of the EA FC 25 Diego Maradona Grassroot Greats Evolution seem like viable options for the current meta of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback