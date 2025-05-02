EA FC 25 Elisabeth Terland TOTS SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

According to X/@WetDesignFut, Elisabeth Terland TOTS SBC is expected to arrive in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team soon. If the rumor holds true, the Manchester United Women's #19 could receive his highest-rated item across all EA FC titles. With the Ligue 1 TOTS promo season concluding, this will be a great chance for gamers to include a few English domestic league footballers in their Ultimate Team.

Ad

We explore all the leaked details related to the rumored Elisabeth Terland TOTS SBC item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on a leak from X/@WetDesignFut. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC 25 Elisabeth Terland TOTS SBC leaked by WetDesignFut on X

Manchester United Women's team has been in sublime form, unlike the men's squad. They currently hold third position in the Women's Super League (WSL) table. The Norwegian striker has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 18 match appearances. She has even scored a few pivotal winning goals for her squad throughout different domestic league cups.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, Terland possesses a 76-rated common gold card and an 87-rated Future Stars card, which surely have no place in the current meta. However, if the rumor from WetDesignFut turns out to be accurate, the she might receive her highest card in all EA FC iterations combined. As a result, the EA FC 25 Elisabeth Terland's TOTS SBC item would be worth completing for a decent price.

Read more: 'What's the point?'- Fans slam Spotify integration in EA FC 25

Ad

What could the EA FC 25 Elisabeth Terland TOTS SBC item look like?

Based on WetFutDesign's prediction, Elisabeth Terland TOTS SBC item will feature a massive 94 rating with the following attributes across the board:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 94

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 60

Physicality: 90

Apart from these exciting attributes, the SBC item is likely to possess three PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot+, Rapid+, and First Touch+. All three playstyle traits appear to be much desired in the current meta of EA FC 25. However, there are surely better options in the market that are more desirable than this rumored piece. However, this item should be their way to go if anyone is looking for a good backup striker option within a low price range.

Ad

Also read: Jordy Clasie TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

How much could the EA FC 25 Elisabeth Terland TOTS SBC cost?

It's hard to predict the exact price for EA FC 25 Elisabeth Terland TOTS SBC. However, judging from the predicted attributes, the SBC item might cost 60,000 to 90,000 EA FC Coins. After taking all the predicted attributes into account, this should be a fair price for the Norwegian-born striker.

Ad

For more news and features on the TOTS promo, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More