Spotify has recently announced a collaboration with EA Sports to provide a new audio experience for the EA FC 25 community. As of now, all PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players from Australia and Saudi Arabia can access their very own Spotify playlists in EA FC 25. The feature is still in the testing phase and is likely to go live in the future.

Ad

The EA FC franchise is known for introducing several small and big artists and adding their songs in-game for players to explore. Over the years, fans have witnessed iconic songs from the in-game playlists, from John Newman's Love Me and Again to Avicii's The Nights to MGMT's Kids and Kaleo's Way Down We Go.

Moreover, according to a recent post from DonkTrading, the feature is most likely to go worldwide in EA FC's upcoming rendition, FC 26. However, the community doesn't seem very thrilled about it.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out EA FC 25 review

An EA FC 25 enthusiast @GODC4L1ST0 showed discontent about the announcement and commented:

"Whats the point if you can use Spotify while playing?"

They asked why players would want to access Spotify in-game when they can use the application itself in the background.

Negative comments about the collaboration (Image via X)

Other X users have also slammed the EA authority about EA FC 25 gameplay. They mainly requested the company to focus on fixing in-game glitches and bugs.

Ad

A few users really appreciated the collaboration (Image via X)

Amid a thread of negative comments, a few users have appreciated this collaboration of Spotify and EA Sports. They seem quite excited to use this feature in-game and can't wait to dive into their customized playlist.

Ad

Read more: All leaked EFL TOTS players

What can we expect from Spotify's integration in EA FC 25?

Expand Tweet

Ad

As discussed, players will be able to access their customized playlists in-game while competing in the FUT Champs or Division Rivals game in the future. According to Spotify's official blog, this will allow a chunk of passionate gamers to experience songs from different cultures and expand their music dynamics.

Also read: David Raya is expected to arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective item

As of now, Australian and Saudi Arabian EA FC 25 users can access this feature. They will find a Spotify icon on the main horizontal slider in the main menu section. They must log in to their Spotify Premium account with the right credentials.

Ad

The Spotify menu will be accessible while setting up a new match or pausing an online match. Interestingly, they can also change their default audio option from commentary to Spotify to enjoy their playlist and not the announcements.

For more news and features related to EA's football-sim title, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More