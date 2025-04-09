EA FC 25 Eusebio Immortals SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

With the second week of the Immortals promo beginning soon in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 25 Eusebio Immortals SBC is rumored to arrive as well. Based on a leak by X/FIFATradingRomania, the Portuguese striker will receive two versions in the upcoming event, with the lower-rated item going up for grabs via SBC.

This will be similar to the Franz Beckenbauer and Thierry Henry SBCs released during the first week of the promo. Their higher-tier promo versions were available in packs, while the lower-rated items were available via SBC. The EA FC 25 Eusebio Immortals SBC is rumored to be no different.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FIFATradingRomania. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Eusebio Immortals SBC has been leaked on social media

The legendary Portuguese striker is regarded as one of the best attackers in Ultimate Team, with both his base item and his 95-rated Team of the Year Icon version being exceptionally overpowered at the time of their release. The TOTY Icon is still relevant in the current meta, and the EA FC 25 Eusebio Immortals SBC could be very similar.

If the Thierry Henry Immortals SBC is anything to go by, the SBC version will be lower-rated than his TOTY Icon. However, the promo version available in packs will be higher-rated and will also have three PlayStyle+ traits.

What will the EA FC 25 Eusebio Immortals SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of this leaked SBC item are not confirmed, FIFATradingRomania suggests that he could be 94-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 95

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 48

Physicality: 81

His PlayStyles have not been leaked, but gamers can assume that such an elite-tier Icon will also receive traits that are meta under the FC IQ system. His TOTY Icon has the Power Shot+ and Rapid+ PlayStyles, which are useful for boosting his shooting abilities and speed.

How much will the EA FC 25 Eusebio Immortals SBC cost?

If the predicted stats and overall rating prove to be accurate, then the SBC should be cheaper than his TOTY Icon version, which costs around 1.5 million coins. In this case, a price of around 800,000 to one million coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber. Overall, this could prove to be an excellent addition to the game.

