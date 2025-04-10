EA FC 25 Franco Baresi On this Day Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Franco Baresi On this Day Icon SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team based on information provided by @FutSheriff on X, which is one of the most reliable accounts for such leaks on social media. The legendary Italian defender is often regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the sport's history, and he could now receive a special version that does justice to his abilities.

On This Day SBCs celebrate a particular performance or moment from the career of an Icon or Hero in Ultimate Team. Multiple such SBCs have been released so far, with Johan Cruyff and Gianluigi Buffon being the most popular inclusions. The EA FC 25 Franco Baresi On this Day Icon SBC is rumored to be the latest such addition.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff.

The EA FC 25 Franco Baresi On this Day Icon SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The ongoing Immortals promo offers the perfect opportunity for EA Sports to release such Icon SBCs, as the event roster only includes legends of the sport. The EA FC 25 Franco Baresi On this Day Icon SBC could be the ideal addition during this event, as he has an unrivalled reputation as one of the best defenders of all time.

His former teammate and compatriot, Paolo Maldini, is also rumored to receive an SBC item soon in Ultimate Team, so gamers will have plenty of exciting content to look forward to over the coming week.

What will the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi On this Day Icon SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked item are not known, FUTSheriff suggests that he could be 94-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 86

Shooting: 52

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 78

Defending: 97

Physicality: 86

He is also rumored to possess the Anticipate+, Block+, and Aerial+ PlayStyles, which are excellent traits for a defender to have under the FC IQ system. The Aerial+ PlayStyle in particular will be of great help to this item, as he is rather short for a centre-back.

How much will the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi On This Day Icon SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the price of such an SBC, as he is not a meta defender on the virtual pitch due to his stature. However, the right upgrade and PlayStyles could make him usable. His 92-rated Ultimate Succession item costs around 90,000 coins in the transfer market, so a price of around 200,000 coins will be reasonable for such an SBC.

