EA FC 25 Geovany Quenda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

EA Sports is expected to drop the Geovany Quenda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team servers soon. The 18-year-old promising Portuguese forward is expected to receive his first-ever TOTS edition item across all EA FC iterations. With all the TOTS leaks regarding Liga Portugal Team of the Season (TOTS) cards, the addition of Geovany Quenda will surely hype up the community even more.

This article will explore all leaked details regarding the rumored Geovany Quenda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on a leak from X/@AsyFutTrader, a reliable source. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Geovany Quenda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC will soon arrive in Ultimate Team

Sporting CP has put up a phenomenal performance in the 2024/25 Liga Portugal session and secured their 21st Portuguese Championship as the defending champions. In the whole squad, the 18-year-old Youngblood, Geovany Quenda, has surely been one of their key players, helping the squad from different positions on the field.

As a testament to Quenda's achievement at such a young age, EA is expected to release his overpowered TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC edition, which is expected to be his first-ever special-edition card across all EA FC versions.

EA Sports has already provided a 4-star weak foot and 4-star skills to Quenda's 67-rated silver card. If the rumored attributes from AsyFutTrader stand true, the Geovany Quenda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item might get an upgrade to one of his traits in-game.

What could the EA FC 25 Geovany Quenda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC look like?

EA Sports has yet to reveal any detailed information regarding the La Liga and Liga Portugal TOTS Honourable Mentions card in Ultimate Team servers. However, according to AsyFutTrader, the Portuguese Youngblood will receive a massive 94 overall rating with a few exciting attributes across the board. Here's a list of his expected stats:

Pace: 97

Shooting: 93

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 50

Physicality: 85

Additionally, the Sporting CP midfielder is likely to receive Technical+, Finesse Shot+, and Incisive Pass+ playstyle traits in his rumored TOTS Mentions card. Each attribute has massive caliber to complement all three desirable PlayStyles+ across the board.

While gamers can exploit the Finesse Shot+ playstyle with the rumored 94 shooting, a 95 dribbling is quite impressive to complement the Technical+ trait on Quenda's rumored card. Lastly, one can utilize the rumored 94 passing with Incisive Pass+ playstyle.

How much could the EA FC 25 Geovany Quenda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC cost?

In such a top-tier promo event, the likes of Zambo Anguissa, Granit Xhaka, and Kobbie Mainoo are already at an affordable price in the current transfer market. However, considering the rumored TOTS Honourable Mentions is expected to be Quenda's first-ever special-edition card, a cost of around 100,000 to 250,000 EA FC Coins should be reasonable, featuring the caliber in the current meta.

