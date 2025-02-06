EA FC 25 leaks: Aleksandar Pavlovic is expected to arrive as a part of the Future Stars Team 2 

Bayern Munich's young blood Aleksandar Pavlovic is rumored to join the Future Stars Team 2 in Ultimate Team. The 20-year-old defensive midfielder showcased promising performance in this 2024/25 season, helping Bayern Munich to maintain its top position in the Bundesliga table. His recent performances are an accurate portrayal of his talent, justifying his potential inclusion in this promo.

That said, this article will explore all the details that have been leaked so far related to Aleksandar Pavlovic Future Stars Team 2 item in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Aleksandar Pavlovic Future Stars item has been leaked on social media

Aleksandar Pavlovic initially spent several years in Bayern Munich's youth academy. Later in 2023, he got promoted to Stern des Südens' main team and showcased a promising performance on the pitch. Currently, he's a righteous partner alongside Joshua Kimmich on the defensive midfield. His rumored Future Stars card is expected to mirror his real-life flair in several European competitions.

As of now, Pavlovic has a 73-rated rare silver CDM card. However, the card is eligible for multiple evolutions among which the combination of Start Your Engine, Rigid Backbone, and Sharp Shooter makes him an 83-rated CDM.

To be precise, Pavlovic's silver card is not very usable in the current meta. If the rumor from FutSheriff turns out to be accurate, he'll receive his first-ever special promo card in this version of EA FC. It is expected to receive a massive attributes boost compared to his silver card.

What could Aleksandar Pavlovic Future Stars item look like in Ultimate Team?

The Future Stars Team 2 will be released soon on the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team servers. However, EA has yet to reveal any official confirmation related to a few of the cards. Futsheriff, on the other hand, has predicted that Aleksandar Pavlovic will receive an 89-rated CDM card with the following attributes across the board:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 80

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 87

Physicality: 85

On top of that, the 20-year-old German defensive midfielder is expected to receive Intercept+ and Tiki Taka+ playstyle traits, making him one of the most versatile midfielders on the virtual pitch. While the Intercept+ playstyle will surely allow him to shine as a CDM, the Tiki Taka+ will allow him to play as a decent box-to-box CM.

