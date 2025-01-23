EA FC 25 leaks: Antonio Rudiger is rumored to arrive as TOTY Honourable Mentions player

According to prominent leaker X/FutSheriff, Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid's defensive maestro, is expected to receive a TOTY Honourable Mentions version in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. The German center-back had an incredible year with Los Blancos, playing a key role in the team's journey to winning the 2023/24 UCL and La Liga.

Despite being a potential contender, Rudiger missed out on the EA FC 25 TOTY starting XI spot. As such, EA Sports is likely to release his TOTY edition in the form of an Honourable Mentions item.

This article explores every leaked detail we have on the rumored Antonio Rudiger TOTY Honourable Mentions item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

The EA FC 25 Antonio Rudiger TOTY Honourable Mentions item has been leaked on X

As mentioned, Antonio Rudiger was initially a part of the EA FC 25 TOTY nominee list. However, he lost out on a spot since the other competitors, such as William Saliba and Virgil Van Dijk, made a few more defensive contributions for their respective clubs.

Regardless, one can't deny Rudiger's contributions to Real Madrid. The possible inclusion of his TOTY Honourable Mentions card will surely honor his efforts.

Currently, Antonio Rudiger possesses only one 89-rated (overall) special edition item (Winter Wildcards) apart from his rare gold card. While both cards are currently one of the fan favorites on the Ultimate Team edition, the rumored upcoming TOTY Honourable Mentions item is expected to receive elite-tier attributes across the board.

What could Antonio Rudiger TOTY Honourable Mentions item look like?

EA Sports has already released the first set of Honourable Mentions cards with the ongoing TOTY promo season. However, they haven't announced anything related to the second set of cards.

If the leaks from FutSheriff turn out to be accurate, Antonio Rudiger will receive a 92-rated CB card. Here are his predicted stats:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 60

Passing: 77

Dribbling: 77

Defending: 90

Physicality: 90

The German center-back is likely to feature two PlayStyles+ traits — Bruiser+ and Block+. With the new ongoing meta on EA FC 25, both traits are important as the last-man defender on the virtual pitch.

Meanwhile, Rudiger's German and Real Madrid links will help gamers fit him into the Ultimate Team squad easily.

