Real Madrid #8 Federico Valverde is set to arrive in EA FC 25 as a TOTY Honourable Mentions player, according to an X post from renowned leaker FutSheriff. The Uruguayan midfielder played a significant role in Los Blancos' 2023–24 UCL and La Liga trophy victories

To honor his brilliant performances, EA Sports is likely to give him an Honourable Mentions card in FC 25. In earlier versions (FIFA 23 and FC 24), he received two Honourable Mentions cards.

This article highlights every leaked detail on the rumored Federico Valverde's Honourable Mentions card on EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Federico Valverde TOTY Honourable Mentions card has been leaked on social media

Federico Valverde was initially nominated for the EA FC 25 TOTY roster's starting XI. However, he did not secure a spot in either the starting XI or the 12th man position due to other players like Rodri, Cole Palmer, and Jude Bellingham having more notable contributions.

Despite this fact, Valverde's talent is undeniable, and EA Sports is expected to add an Honourable Mentions card for him in FC 25.

Currently, Federico Valverde possesses two special edition cards apart from his rare gold version. Here's a sneak peek at all his existing player cards:

Valverde TOTW: 89

Valverde Thunderstruck: 91

If the rumor from FutSheriff turns out to be accurate, the Real Madrid midfielder will receive slight upgrades on his attributes across the board.

What could Federico Valverde TOTY Honourable Mentions item look like?

While EA Sports hasn't revealed details about the next set of Honourable Mentions items, FutSheriff predicts that Valverde's item will have a 92-rated (overall) CM card with the following attributes:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 87

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 85

Physicality: 88

Additionally, the Uruguayan midfielder is expected to have Relentless+ and Power Shot+ playstyle traits, making him a valuable choice as a box-to-box midfielder. His Power Shot+ trait will also allow him to score powerful goals from outside the penalty box.

Valverde has always been a fan-favorite player on the virtual pitch. His La Liga and Real Madrid links make it easier to incorporate him into any Ultimate Team. With such elite-tier attributes, this card will undoubtedly be a fantastic addition to the game.

