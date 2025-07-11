EA FC 25 leaks: Bruno Fernandes is rumored to receive a FUTTIES SBC/objective item

Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes has been leaked as an inclusion in the upcoming FUTTIES promo in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. The midfield maestro is widely regarded as one of the best CAMs in the game due to his previous special versions, and he could now receive an end-game item via an SBC or an objective.

The Manchester United superstar has been extremely influential for his side this season despite their struggles in domestic competitions. He was part of the Premier League Team of the Season squad and received a 94-rated item with exceptional stats and PlayStyles. While this version has now fallen behind the power curve, his inclusion in the FUTTIES promo could make him overpowered in EA FC 25 once again.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Bruno Fernandes has been leaked as a FUTTIES SBC/objective in EA FC 25

After winning the Nations League with Portugal, Bruno Fernandes received a 96-rated item with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. This is his highest rated item in EA FC 25 so far, but his leaked FUTTIES SBC/objective version could easily eclipse this item with a higher overall rating and better stats.

The first FUTTIES items are already available via the latest Season Pass in Ultimate Team. If the upgrades provided to these players are anything to go by, the leaked SBC/objective version of the Portuguese superstar will certainly be exceptional on the virtual pitch as well.

What will the Bruno Fernandes FUTTIES SBC/objective item look like in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team?

Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, this CAM version will be 97-rated overall with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 97

Passing: 97

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 85

Physicality: 88

He is also rumored to possess the Quickstep+, Long Ball pass+, Technical+ and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyles. These traits will boost his pace, dribbling skills, passing abilities and shooting as well, making him an all-round attacking threat under the FC IQ system. While his 96-rated item is more of a playmaking midfielder with his passing PlayStyles, this version will be a more lethal goal-scorer.

This item will be up for grabs as either an SBC or an objective, making him easier to obtain for gamers who want to upgrade their squads on a low budget.

