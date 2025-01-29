EA FC 25 leaks: Conor Bradley is expected to arrive as a part of the Future Stars promo  

Liverpool FC's young blood, Conor Bradley is rumored to drop as a Future Stars item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. According to an X post from FGZNews, the Northern Irish defender will receive his first-ever special promo card in this iteration of the game. The Future Stars promo was first introduced in FIFA 19 (currently known as EA FC) to provide massively upgraded cards for promising young footballers, who are 23 or below.

21-year-old Bradley certainly fits the criteria and his recent performances at the domestic level speak volumes about his talent. Unfortunately, his 75-rated (overall) common gold card doesn't receive much attention in the current meta. However, if the rumor from FGZNews is to be believed, many might be interested in using the likes of this Northern Irish defender on their Ultimate Team.

This article will talk about everything that has been leaked about Conor Bradley's rumored Future Stars promo item in FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@FGZNews. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Conor Bradley Future Stars item has been leaked on social media

Conor Bradley, the Northern Irish defender, was promoted to Liverpool's main squad in 2021. In the 2024/25 campaign, he started several matches for the Reds, putting up impressive performances. He was immense in defense against Real Madrid in the UCL and even provided an incredible assist, making that match a highlight of his career. The 21-year-old Liverpool defender has slotted right into Arne Slot's team as an efficient right-back.

As of writing, Conor Bradley doesn't possess any special-edition promo card. His base card is only 75-rated (overall) with average attributes, although it is eligible for multiple evolutions. The combination of Club Member Reward, Playmaking Protector, Start Your Engine, Sharp Shooter, and Rigid Backbone, makes him an 89-rated RB that is more in line with the game's meta.

Since a few of these evolutions cost 40,000 to 55,000 EA FC Coins to complete, not everyone can afford to complete them. However, the rumored Future Stars card is expected to cost less as it will have an 87 overall rating.

What could the EA FC 25 Conor Bradley Future Stars item look like?

The exact attributes of Conor Bradley's Future Stars item are still unknown as EA hasn't revealed anything regarding the promo. However, based on FGZNews' post, the Northern Irish right-back will receive an 87-rated RB card with the following stats:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 72

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 84

Physicality: 85

On top of that, he's expected to receive the Relentless+ playstyle trait, making him a decent choice as an attacking wingback in the current meta.EA might also provide him with a 4-star weak foot and skills, converting him into a well-rounded player on the virtual pitch.

