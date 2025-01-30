EA FC 25 leaks: Dani Olmo is expected to drop as Road to the Final player

According to a recent X post from Futscoreboard, Barcelona star Dani Olmo will arrive in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team as a Road to the Final item. The group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 has finally ended, and the Catalan giants finished second on the table.

Olmo has been a key player for Barcelona and his international team in 2023/24 and the current season. If the rumor from Futscoreboard turns out to be true, the Spanish attacking midfielder will receive his second special item in this iteration of EA FC.

This article explores all the information leaked about Dani Olmo RTTF item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team so far.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak from X/Futscoreboard. Readers are advised to take the information here with a grain of salt.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Dani Olmo is rumored to be a part of the EA FC 25 RTTF promo

The EA FC 25 RTTF (Road to the Finals) promo is one of the most anticipated events in Ultimate Team. It features a special type of player card that receives boosts across the board based on their club's progression in European competitions (UCL and UEL).

Expand Tweet

With Barcelona's performance in the 2024/25 UCL season, Dani Olmo's rumored RTTF card certainly has the potential to be one of the fan favorites. According to the norm, a player's card could receive up to 96 OVR if his/her team ended up winning the competition.

Read more: Dominik Szoboslai RTTF promo item

Olmo has an 86-rated TOTW card and an 84-rated rare gold card so far. According to Futscoreboard, he might receive another special promo item with upgraded stats. Interestingly, the rumored item will be eligible for multiple upgrades based on the Blaugrana's performance.

What could Dani Olmo RTTF item look like in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team?

Since the first phase of UCL 2024/25 has just ended, EA Sports has yet to reveal any information related to the rumored promo.

However, Futscoreboard, a prominent leaker on X, has posted about Dani Olma's potentially upcoming promo card. According to them, Barcelona's #20 will receive a 90-rated (overall) CAM card with the following attributes:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 90

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 70

Physicality: 88

On top of these, the Spanish midfielder is expected to receive Quick Step+ and Tiki Taka+ Playstyle traits, which would make him an ideal CAM on the virtual pitch. While Tiki Taka+ will help him to make those decisive first-time passes inside the box, Quick step+ will allow him to run fast on and off the ball.

Also read: Conor Bradley Future Stars promo

Considering Barcelona's form in the UCL, there's a high possibility that Olmo will get a significant boost in his attributes. Hence, he could be an effective CAM in standard 4-2-3-1 or 4-1-3-2 formations.

For more RTTF and Future Stars-related leaks, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback