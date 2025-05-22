EA Sports is rumored to release Dodi Lukebakio TOTS (Team of the Season) edition soon in FC 25 Ultimate Team. A recent X post from WetDesignFUT suggests that the Belgian will receive his first-ever TOTS edition card across all EA FC iterations. Sevilla FC's #11 has performed decently in the 2024/25 LaLiga season, earning him a spot in the TOTS Honourable Mentions squad. If the rumor stands true, he will receive an Ultimate Team card either as an SBC or a live objective.

Ad

On that note, we'll discuss all the details leaked regarding Dodi Lukebakio's TOTS SBC/objective card in FC 25 Ultimate Team servers.

Note: This article is entirely based on a leak from X/WetDesignFut, a reliable leaker. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 review

Dodi Lukebakio could receive a TOTS SBC/objective item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

After facing many ups and downs, Sevilla FC managed to cement its place in the bottom half of the LaLiga table. While most players have failed to maintain consistency, the Belgian star, Dodi Lukebakio, has been a ray of hope going forward. The #11 has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 37 appearances.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, Lukebakio possesses two special edition cards: NumeroFUT and Team of the Week (TOTW). However, not a single card has found its way into the top flight of the FC 25 meta. Receiving an overpowered TOTS iteration item might place him in the upper echelons of the Ultimate Team builds, allowing gamers to exploit his upgraded attributes across the board.

Read more — Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

Ad

What could the EA FC 25 Dodi Lukebakio TOTS SBC/objective item look like?

As per WetDesignFUT, Dodi Lukebakio is expected to have a 92-rated RW card with decent PlayStyles+ and exciting attributes across the board. That said, here's a detailed list of all the predicted stats and other traits:

Pace: 96

Shooting: 92

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 50

Physicality: 87

Additionally, the Belgian winger is expected to receive Rapid+, Whipped Pass+, and First Touch+ traits in his rumored edition card. Although gamers can exploit its predicted 96 pace and 94 dribbling with the Rapid+ playstyle, the remaining PlayStyles+ don't seem very usable in the current FC 25 meta.

Ad

Also read: Thierno Barry is likely to arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective

Regardless, those seeking high-rated fodder for other desirable SBCs might opt to complete the rumored SBC or live objective. If Lukebakio receives an SBC, the item might cost around 70,000 to 150,000 EA FC Coins. On the other hand, it can be useful as a backup midfielder in any La Liga-centric Ultimate Team.

For more TOTS SBCs and their leaks-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More