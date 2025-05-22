EA FC 25 leaks: Thierno Barry is likely to arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective

As per a recent X post from WetDesignFUT, Villarreal CF star Thierno Barry is likely to receive a Team of the Season (TOTS) item soon in FC 25 Ultimate Team. The 22-year-old promising striker has performed well in the Spanish domestic league, earning his rightful spot in the TOTS Honourable Mentions squad. With all the hype around the upcoming LaLiga TOTS players, the addition of the talismanic French forward will provide gamers with more options on the frontline.

On that note, this article will explore all the leaked details regarding the rumored TOTS SBC/objective item of Thierno Barry in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team live servers.

Note: This article is entirely based on a leak from X/WetDesignFut, a reliable leaker. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Thierno Barry TOTS SBC/objective item has been leaked on social media

Despite FC Barcelona winning the 2024/25 LaLiga campaign, Villarreal CF has provided stiff competition to every other club in the domestic league. The Spanish team is even expected to finish fifth in the LaLiga table.

22-year-old Thierno Barry has contributed a lot throughout the campaign, bagging 11 goals and three assists. As a testament to his exploits, EA Sports is expected to add an overpowered TOTS edition to his name.

Currently, Thierno Barry features an 83-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) special edition card. If the rumor from WetDesignFUT becomes true, the French striker will receive his first-ever TOTS edition card across all EA FC iterations.

What would the TOTS SBC/objective version of Thierno Barry look like in EA FC 25?

EA Sports hasn't revealed anything regarding the LaLiga TOTS items through its social media platform. However, based on WetDesignFUT's post, Villareal CF's French striker will receive a 94-rated ST card with the following attributes across the board:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 94

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 45

Physicality: 90

Besides the exciting attributes, the Frenchmaṇ is also likely to receive — Aerial+, Finesse Shot+, and Press Proven+ — three PlayStyles+ to his name. Even though gamers can exploit the rumored 94 shooting attribute thanks to the Finesse Shot+ trait, the rest of the PlayStyles+ aren't very effective in the current FC 25 meta.

Regardless of the rumored Thierno Barry TOTS item's drawbacks, one might opt for it to gain a high-rated fodder card for an affordable price. In case the French striker arrives as an SBC, he might cost around 80,000 to 150,000 EA FC Coins.

