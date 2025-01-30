EA FC 25 leaks: Emilio Butragueno is expected to arrive as Future Stars Icon 

According to a recent X post from @FutSheriff (a credible source for EA FC leaks), Spanish legend Emilio Butragueno will arrive as a Future Stars Icon item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. After EA decided to introduce the Future Stars Icon promo in EA FC 24, its upcoming iteration in FC 25 has been one of the much-awaited in-game promos post-TOTY.

While the supposed inclusion of the likes of Lamine Yamal, Bobby Charlton, and Endrick has already been leaked, the addition of this Spanish legend will certainly rock the community.

This article will highlight all the details that have been leaked so far regarding the potential Emilio Butragueno Future Stars Icon card in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by @FutSheriff/X. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Emilio Butragueno Future Stars Icon item has been leaked on social media

Emilio Butragueno is a popular figure in football due to his immense contribution to Real Madrid and Spain's international team. He bagged a total of 189 goals in 497 appearances for two different domestic clubs. As a testament to his incredible career, EA Sports introduced his Icon card in FIFA 15.

Currently, the former Real Madrid forward has a fan-favorite 89-rated (Overall) card in Ultimate Team. If the rumor from @FutSheriff proves to be accurate, he'll receive his first upgraded special promo item in this iteration of EA FC. As an additional perk of being an Icon player, he'll provide chemistry boosts to other cards, making him a viable fit in anyone's Ultimate Team.

What could the Emilio Butragueno Future Stars Icon card look like in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team?

EA Sports is expected to drop the Future Stars promo items this Friday (January 31, 2025). However, the community has yet to receive any official information regarding the upcoming promo. Amidst the hype, @FutSheriff has predicted that Emilio Butragueno will receive a 92-rated (Overall) ST card with the following attributes:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 92

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 44

Physicality: 70

On top of that, the Spanish striker is likely to receive Finesse Shot+ and Quick Step+ PlayStyle traits in his Future Stars Icon card, which are quite effective in the current EA FC 25 meta.

While Butragueno's base Icon card is already overpowered, his rumored Future Stars Icon card is expected to be more effective and a force to be reckoned with in the virtual pitch. With (predicted) attributes such as 95 Pace and 93 Dribbling, the Spanish striker might stand out as a solo striker in standard 4-5-1 or 4-2-3-1 formations.

