EA FC 25 leaks: Ferran Torres is rumored to receive a TOTS version as part of the Season Pass

With Team of the Season arriving soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, a recent leak by @DonkTrading on X suggests that Ferran Torres will receive a TOTS item as part of the rumored Season Pass. This could be the first instance of a paid Season Pass being part of Ultimate Team, and if leaks are to be believed, the rewards on offer will be extremely enticing.
French legend Franck Ribery has already been leaked as the final reward of the Season Pass, with the former Bayern Munich superstar potentially receiving a 96-rated Immortals Icon version with four PlayStyle+ traits. The rumored TOTS version of Ferran Torres could possibly be just as overpowered, as he would also be one of the first players to receive four PlayStyle+ traits in EA FC 25, if the leaks are to be believed.
Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by @DonkTrading/X. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.
Check out EA FC 25 review
TOTS Ferran Torres has been leaked as part of the paid Season Pass in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team
FC Barcelona is in fine form this season and could potentially win the treble. The team has made it to the Finals of the League Cup, the Semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, and is at the top of the Laliga table. With such impressive results, it wouldn't be surprising if their players are prominently featured in the EA FC 25 TOTS promo, and Ferran Torres has been leaked as the first inclusion.
While he is not a regular starting player for the Spanish giants, he has had some impressive performances over the course of the season. He previously received an 86-rated Centurions item in Ultimate Team, but his rumored TOTS version will undoubtedly be much better.
What could the EA FC 25 Ferran Torres TOTS item look like in Ultimate Team?
Based on the leak by @DonkTrading/X, this Team of the Season item will be 95-rated with the following key stats and attributes:
- Pace: 95
- Shooting: 94
- Passing: 90
- Dribbling: 95
- Defending: 42
- Physicality: 84
This rumored version of Torres is also expected to possess the Technical+, Rapid+, Low Driven Shot+, and Press Proven+ PlayStyles. While Technical+ and Press Proven+ will enhance his dribbling even further, the Rapid+ PlayStyle will make him even quicker on the virtual pitch.
The Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle was added to the game recently via the Legends Return update, and is now one of the most overpowered traits for an attacker to possess. Overall, the rumored TOTS version of Ferran Torres could make the Season Pass worth grinding in EA FC 25.