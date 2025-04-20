  • home icon
EA FC 25 leaks: Franck Ribery is rumored to receive Immortals version as part of the Season Pass

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 20, 2025 18:10 GMT
Immortals Ribery has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Immortals Ribery has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

With the new season of EA FC 25 Ultimate Team beginning soon, rumors suggest that there will be a paid Season Pass for the very first time, and Franck Ribery has been leaked as the final reward. Based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff, the French legend will receive an Immortals Icon version with four PlayStyle+ traits as part of the Season Pass, which could make him one of the best attackers in the game.

The former Bayern Munich superstar is a fan-favorite in real life and on the virtual pitch of EA FC 25. His base 88-rated item has five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot already, so this leaked Immortals version will be even better due to the boosted stats and additional PlayStyle+ traits.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Franck Ribery is rumored to be the final reward in the paid Season Pass of EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Franck Ribery already has two promo items in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, as he was part of the Centurions and Grassroot Greats promos. However, his leaked Immortals Icon version will be much better than his previous versions, as this item is rumored to be 96-rated with four PlayStyle+ traits. He will be available via the paid version of the Season Pass in the upcoming season.

The previously released Immortals Icons had three PlayStyle+ traits, similar to Team of the Year items. However, this leaked Franck Ribery Immortals Icon version could potentially be the first player in the game to have four such traits.

What will the EA FC 25 Franck Ribery Immortals item look like in Ultimate Team?

Based on the leak by X/FUT Sheriff, the item will be 96-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 96
  • Shooting: 92
  • Passing: 94
  • Dribbling: 97
  • Defending: 53
  • Physicality: 80

He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Relentless+, Quickstep+ and Technical+ PlayStyles, which are amazing traits for a winger to have under the FC IQ system. While the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle will allow him to score from long range, the Technical+ PlayStyle will improve his dribbling, the Quickstep+ PlayStyle will make him accelerate faster and the Relentless+ PlayStyle will prevent him from getting tired easily.

Overall, this is easily the best seasonal reward released in the game so far, which is to be expected from the very first paid Season Pass in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

