EA FC 25 leaks: Frank Lampard expected to join as Future Stars Icon in Ultimate Team 

Frank Lampard might join the Future Stars Icon Team soon, according to an X post from reliable leaker @Fut_scoreboard. The former Chelsea #8 has had a phenomenal career during his tenure featuring a little over 600 appearances in the Premier League. He also holds the record for being the only midfielder who scored around 177 goals in this league.

Judging from his achievements in real-life football, he is expected to find his place in the Future Stars Icon Team roster in this iteration of EA FC. We shed some light on the leaked details on Frank Lampard Future Stars Icon item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@Fut_scoreboard. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Frank Lampard Future Stars Icon card has been leaked on social media

Frank Lampard has played for Premier League clubs like West Ham, Chelsea, and Manchester City. His Chelsea days stand out to be the most memorable.

Once the Englishman retired from football in 2017, EA Sports introduced an Icon card to his name. As of now, Lampard possesses an 87-rated base Icon card and an 86-rated On this Day exclusive SBC card. While the SBC card isn't so impressive, his base Icon card is one of the favorites on the virtual pitch.

The rumored 90-rated (overall) CM card featuring elite-tier attributes is expected to capture the flair from his prime days. @Fut_Scoreboard also shared predictions of all the attributes of the English midfielder across the board:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 91

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 86

Physicality: 88

He's also likely to receive Incisive Pass+ and Power Shot+ playstyle traits, making him even more fierce on the pitch. Gamers can exploit the 90 passing and 91 shooting attributes with the aforementioned Playstyle+ traits. While some may place him in the CDM position, he is expected to shine as a great box-to-box midfielder on the virtual pitch.

Even though there are a few better options on the EA FC 25 transfer market, the rumored Future Stars Icon Lampard might still be viable on the pitch and outperform some of the great forwards in-game.

