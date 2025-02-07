EA FC 25 leaks: Rio Ferdinand is rumored to arrive as a Future Stars Icon

The EA FC 25 Future Stars Team 2 roster will be released soon in Ultimate Team, and Rio Ferdinand has been leaked as part of the Icons roster. The legendary English defender has not received any boosted versions so far this year, making this the perfect opportunity to give him the upgrade he needs to become one of the best centre-backs in the game.

The first batch of Future Stars players introduced upgraded versions of Icons, like Bobby Charlton and Johan Cruyff. However, the second lineup is shaping up to be even more impressive. Big names like Samuel Eto'o and Garrincha have been leaked as part of Team 2, with Rio Ferdinand being the latest inclusion.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Rio Ferdinand has been leaked as part of the EA FC 25 Future Stars Team 2 lineup

Rio Ferdinand has a base overall rating of 88 in EA FC 25. Even his base version is viable in the game's current meta due to his pace, defending, physicality, and Anticipate+ PlayStyle. If the leak proves to be accurate and he is part of the EA FC 25 Future Stars Team 2 roster, he will become an elite-tier centre-back capable of competing against TOTY items.

The former Manchester United star has everything it takes to be effective in his position on the virtual pitch. His physical stature and in-game animations make him an exceptional defender, especially after the recent Gameplay Refresh update. His rumored Future Stars Icon version will likely be even more overpowered.

Based on the information provided by FUT Sheriff, Ferdinand will be 92-rated overall with the following key attributes:

Pace: 86

Shooting: 52

Passing: 70

Dribbling: 73

Defending: 93

Physicality: 88

He is also rumored to possess the Anticipate+ PlayStyle and the Aerial+ PlayStyle, which are incredible traits for a defender. Anticipate+ will allow him to make tackles and win the ball with ease, while the Aerial+ PlayStyle will make him a force to be reckoned with in the air, helping him win headers against tall strikers.

Overall, Rio Ferdinand would be an excellent addition to the Future Stars Team 2 roster in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, as he is one of the most popular and overpowered Icons in the game.

