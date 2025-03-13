EA FC 25 leaks: Gabriel Martinelli is rumored to arrive as a part of the FUT Birthday promo

Arsenal player Gabriel Martinelli is soon expected to join the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday promo roster, according to a recent X post from FutSheriff. The current #11 for the Gunners has been a crucial member of Mikel Arteta's squad. If the rumor stands true, the Brazilian winger will receive a special promo card with slightly upgraded attributes compared to his other cards in the transfer market.

While Team 1 of the FUT Birthday promo included several Premier League faces like Haaland, Havertz, Dias, and Garnacho, the rumored inclusion of Martinelli might add another layer of excitement for EA FC fans.

This article will explore all the leaked details related to the rumored EA FC 25 Gabriel Martinelli FUT Birthday item in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak by X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

The EA FC 25 Gabriel Martinelli FUT Birthday item has been leaked

While Arsenal has continued to finish second in the Premier League since the 2022/23 season, Gabriel Martinelli has been one of the most consistent players in the squad. He has been the go-to player in crucial situations, helping the Gunners maintain their dominance over most PL clubs.

Gabriel Martinelli already has two promo cards — Team of the Week (TOTW), and a NumeroFUT variant — which have been fan favorites. However, these were released some time ago. Currently, those cards have less reliability in terms of playstyles or attributes. If FutSheiff's prediction becomes true, the Brazilian might gain his reliability and usability aspects on the virtual pitch.

What could the EA FC 25 Gabriel Martinelli FUT Birthday item look like?

EA Sports has yet to reveal official information regarding FUT Birthday Team 2. However, according to FutSheriff's prediction, Martinelli will receive a 91-rated LW card with LM and RW as alternate positions. Here are his predicted attributes across the board:

Pace: 97

Shooting: 88

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 54

Physicality: 82

The leaker also suggests that the Brazilian star will receive Power Shot+ and Rapid+ (two of the most desirable playstyles in the current meta) as traits. Gamers can surely exploit his predicted 97 pace with the Rapid+ ability, while using the Power Shot+ playstyle with his 5-star weak foot and 88 shooting attribute. Martinelli can easily fit into any Ultimate Team squad due to his Brazil and PL links.

