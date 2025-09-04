EA FC 25 leaks: Jeremie Frimpong is rumored to receive a 99-rated FUTTIES SBC/objective item

With the Pre-Season promo approaching its final stages in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, Jeremie Frimpong has been leaked to arrive soon as a FUTTIES SBC/objective player. The new Liverpool FC signing is rumored to receive a 99-rated item during the ongoing promo, with the information being leaked by X/DonkTrading, which is one of the most reliable accounts for such information.Liverpool FC have had an incredible transfer window, signing the likes of Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong. Wirtz and Ekitike have already received 98-rated versions via SBCs as part of the Pre-Season event, and rumors suggest that the Dutch right-back will join them soon with a 99-rated FUTTIES item.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.Jeremie Frimpong is rumored to arrive as a FUTTIES SBC/objective player in EA FC 25Jeremie Frimpong has been widely regarded as one of the best attacking wing-backs in the world for the last few years, becoming a fan-favorite at Bayer Leverkusen as well as on the virtual pitch of EA FC 25. With Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid, the Dutch superstar as joined the reigning Premier League champions as a replacement.He already has a 95-rated TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC item in Ultimate Team this season, and the rumored FUTTIES item could give him the boost he needs to be overpowered in the current meta as well.What will the FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Jeremie Frimpong look like in EA FC 25?Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, this item will be 99-rated overall with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 99Shooting: 93Passing: 94Dribbling: 99Defending: 96Physicality: 91He is also rumored to possess the Technical+, Whipped Pass+, Jockey+, Anticipate+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles. These traits are ideal for an attacking wing-back under the FC IQ system, as they will boost his pace, passing, dribbling and defending on the virtual pitch.This item can be released as either an SBC or an objective. With the game being in its final stages, fans will certainly be hoping that he is available as an SBC as it is easier to complete these challenges at the moment rather than grinding gameplay objectives in various game modes.