EA FC 25 leaks: Johan Cruyff is rumored to receive a five PlayStyles+ item in Shapeshifters Team 2

Shapeshifters Team 2 will be live soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and Johan Cruyff is rumored to be part of the upcoming roster. The legendary Dutch playmaker is widely regarded as one of the best players the sport has ever seen, and he is now set to receive a special version with five PlayStyle+ traits based on a leak by X/FUTagentt.

Cruyff previously received a boosted 96-rated item during the Future stars promo in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. However, the leaked Shapeshifters Icon version is expected to be much better in all aspects. If leaks are to be believed, he will now be the second-ever item in the game to receive five PlayStyle+ traits.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTagentt. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Johan Cruyff has been leaked as the headlining player of EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2

The first-ever player with five PlayStyle+ traits was released earlier via the Season Pass, with Kaka being the final reward for the Premium Pass. Johan Cruyff is now rumored to be the second legendary Icon to receive such an item, which would make him one of the most overpowered players on the virtual pitch of EA FC 25.

The first batch of Shapeshifters already included massive names like Diego Maradona, Antoine Griezmann, and Harry Kane. However, the Dutch playmaker will be better based on his PlayStyles alone.

What could the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Icon version of Johan Cruyff look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTagentt, the striker/CAM will be position-changed to a left midfielder as part of the latest promo. This 98-rated item will have the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 96

Shooting: 92

Passing: 98

Dribbling: 99

Defending: 80

Physicality: 86

He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Incisive Pass+, Tiki Taka+, Technical+, and Rapid+ PlayStyles. All these traits will give his abilities a massive boost under the FC IQ system, making him one of the best attackers in the current meta.

His previous special versions had amazing dribbling and passing abilities as well, but the Rapid+ PlayStyle will give this new item the speed boost he needs to be elite-tier and compete against the best TOTS and Shapeshifters attackers. With stats like these, he will be worth millions of coins in the transfer market.

