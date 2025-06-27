EA FC 25 leaks: Jonathan David is rumored to arrive as a Shapeshifters SBC/objective

Jonathan David is rumored to be part of the upcoming Shapeshifters Team 3 promo, with the Canadian striker potentially receiving a special version via an SBC or an objective. Based on a leak by X/DonkTrading, the Ligue 1 superstar will be position-changed to a defender on the virtual pitch, providing gamers with even more squad building options.

This will be the perfect addition to the game at this time as it adheres to the theme of the Shapeshifters event by transforming a striker into a centre-back. Jonathan David is a skilled and dominant striker in real life and on the virtual pitch, and his physical prowess could make him a useful defender in EA FC 25.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Jonathan David could receive a Shapeshifters SBC/objective item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

The LOSC Lille striker previously received a 93-rated version as part of the Ligue 1 Team of the Season squad in EA FC 25. This item was excellent at the time when it was released and had the stats to be a top-tier striker. However, the leaked Shapeshifters SBC/objective version will explore the defensive side of his abilities by transforming him into a defender.

There have been several other strikers who have received defensive versions as part of the ongoing promo, with Romelu Lukaku being the most notable inclusion. The Belgian was part of Shapeshifters Team 2 as a 97-rated centre-back and is regarded as one of the most overpowered defenders in the game. The leaked version of Jonathan David could be similar.

What will the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters SBC/objective version of Jonathan David look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, this item will be 96-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 80

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 95

Physicality: 96

He is also rumored to possess the Block+, Bruiser+, Anticipate+ and Pinged Pass+ PlayStyles. While the first three traits will boost his defensive abilities on the virtual pitch, the Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle will allow him to pass the ball out from the back after dispossessing the opposition's attackers.

Overall, this has the potential to be an elite-tier centre-back under the FC IQ system. Gamers will certainly be hoping that he is released as an objective instead of an SBC to make him easier to obtain.

