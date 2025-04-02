  • home icon
EA FC 25 leaks: Jude Bellingham is rumored to arrive as a TOTW 29 item

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Apr 02, 2025 11:10 GMT
Bellingham might drop as a TOTW 29 item in Ultimate Team (Image via EA Sports)
Bellingham might drop as a TOTW 29 item in Ultimate Team (Image via EA Sports)

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is expected to headline the TOTW 29 roster, based on an X post from DonkTrading. The Los Blancos current #5's form is helping keep the team's LaLiga title hopes alive. Bellingham already possesses several special promo cards featuring exceptional stats.

We discuss every leaked detail regarding the rumored Jude Bellingham's TOTW 29 card in Ultimate Team mode.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@DonkTrading. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Jude Bellingham TOTW 29 item has been leaked on social media

Jude Bellingham's goal helped the Madrid squad secure a win against CD Leganes. Thus, he's speculated to find a place in the TOTW 29 squad.

If the rumor from DonkTrading stands true, the English midfielder will receive a 92-rated card with two desirable PlayStyles+. However, his other variants, such as FUT Birthday Bellingham, UCL RTTK Bellingham, and TOTY Bellingham, have received positive responses. However, those who can possibly afford the rumored Jude Bellingham card must opt for it as would be useful as a backup midfielder.

What could the EA FC 25 Jude Bellingham TOTW 29 item look like?

EA Sports hasn't disclosed any information regarding the TOTW 29 and its cards with playstyles. However, according to DonkTrading, the English midfielder will receive a 92-rated CAM card and is expected to headline this week's roster. Here are his predicted attributes across the board:

  • Pace: 84
  • Shooting: 89
  • Passing: 86
  • Dribbling: 90
  • Defending: 82
  • Physicality: 85

Moreover, Jude Bellingham's rumored card is rumored to receive Pinged Pass+ and Relentless+ playstyle traits. Both are quite important traits for a box-to-box midfielder.

While the Pinged Pass trait will complement the predicted 86 passing stats, the Relentless trait will help him outshine the opponent's midfielders in the final third area. However, other variants of Bellingham have better attributes, which are more aligned with the EA FC 25 meta.

Edited by Angad Sharma
