EA FC 25 leaks: Khadija Shaw rumored to arrive as TOTY 12th woman

Based on a recent X post from Fut_Scoreboard, Khadija Shaw has won the EA FC 25 TOTY 12th woman title. The City Women's striker cuts an impressive figure in the European women's football scene. While she failed to secure her spot in this year's TOTY main squad, she was one of the leading figures in the 12th women's nominee spot.

If the rumors turn out to be accurate, she'll receive an upgraded edition TOTY card. It's expected to be a great addition from EA on this TOTY promo season. That said, this article will explore every leaked detail we have on Khadija Shaw's potentially upcoming TOTY 12th women's card in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak from X/Fut_Scoreboard. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Khadija Shaw is expected to drop as an EA FC 25 TOTY 12th woman

Khadija Shaw has been in excellent form with Manchester City Women in BWSL. She scored 21 goals in 18 appearances in the 2023/24 season and is currently the top goal scorer of this domestic league in the 2024/25 season. On top of that, she got the Women's Super League Golden Boot award.

Expand Tweet

With the EA FC 25 TOTY roster release and the Women's attacking lineup featuring big names such as Lauren James, Sophia Smith, and Caroline Hansen, Shaw missed out on a spot. However, based on Fut_Scoreboard's prediction, she will secure her spot as the 12th woman player according to fan votes.

The other nominees, including Giula Gwinn and Lindsey Horan, have also achieved tonnes at the domestic level. However, Shaw's performance stands out to be the key factor and might win her the 12th woman spot, according to Fut_Scoreboard.

Currently, Khadija Shaw possesses only one 87-rated TOTW card apart from her base 86-rated (overall) rare gold card. According to netizens, she's one of the best current-gen strikers on the virtual pitch. However, her agility and balance attributes are a major turn-off.

Read more: Camille Abily TOTY Icon SBC leaked

If the rumor from Fut_Scoreboard turns out to be accurate, Khadija Shaw will receive her first-ever TOTY card with upgraded attributes. EA is expected to provide her excellent stats to cover up the drawbacks of her TOTW card.

What could the EA FC 25 Khadija Shaw TOTY 12th woman item look like?

While EA Sports has announced the main EA FC 25 TOTY roster, they're yet to reveal anything regarding the 12th man and woman winners. However, Fut_Scoreboard has predicted that Khadija Shaw will receive a 95-rated ST card featuring the following attributes across the board:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 95

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 41

Physicality: 94

On top of that, Shaw is likely to possess these PlatStyle+ traits — Finesse Shot+, Press Proven+, and Aerial+. While the Finesse Shot+ and Press Proven+ playstyles will help her score a few bangers on the virtual pitch, Aerial+ will help her win headers from set pieces and crosses.

For more TOTY card-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback