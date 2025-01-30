EA FC 25 leaks: Lev Yashin could arrive as a Future Stars Icon in Ultimate Team

Russian legendary goalie Lev Yashin is expected to arrive as a Future Stars Icon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, as per an X post from @FutSheriff. The Future Stars promo celebrates young talents, who are 23 or below, through upgraded special cards. However, EA took it a step forward by adding icons to this promo from FC 24, making it a standout event in the EA FC calendar. Lev Yashin is widely considered the best goalkeeper to date and his addition will surely grab the attention of fans worldwide.

This article will highlight every leaked detail we have on the Lev Yashin Future Stars Icon item in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Lev Yashin Future Stars Icon has been leaked on social media

Lev Yashin cuts an impressive figure in the world of football. His phenomenal goalkeeping skills have always mesmerized the footballing community. During his tenure, he played in 358 matches where he conceded a total of 278 goals and maintained 178 clean sheets.

Yashin has won several trophies during his lifetime, among which the 1963 Ballon d'Or stands out as the highlight of his career. He's currently the only goalie to win the prestigious award.

As of this writing, the Russian goalie possesses a 92-rated (overall) base Icon card in EA FC 25 with attributes such as 93 Diving, 94 Reflexes, and more. If the rumor about his Future Stars card becomes true, he'll receive a slightly upgraded version through this promo.

What could Lev Yashin Future Stars Icon item look like?

EA Sports has yet to announce the full list of footballers about to drop on Future Stars promo in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. However, a bunch of EA FC leakers have already predicted the player cards and their attributes to hype up the community. One such leak about Lev Yashin has come up from @FutSheriff, claiming the Russian goalie is expected to receive a 93-rated (overall) card.

Here are his predicted attributes:

Diving: 94

Handling: 91

Kicking: 77

Reflexes: 95

Speed: 61

Positioning: 94

The legendary Russian goalie is expected to receive the Far Reach+ and Cross Claimer+ playstyle traits, making him an ideal goalie in any Ultimate Team in the current EA FC 25 meta.

While the Far Reach+ trait will allow him to save those deadly finesse shots from top-notch forwards, the Cross Claime+ trait will surely help him to claim the crosses or corners.

