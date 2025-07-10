EA FC 25 leaks: Maicon is rumored to arrive as a FUTTIES SBC/objective

Maicon is a brand new Hero in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team and is rumored to receive an elite-tier item during the upcoming FUTTIES promo as an SBC or objective. He has had multiple previous boosted versions so far in the year, with each item being overpowered on the virtual pitch due to his versatile stats and dominant physical stature.
The Brazilian right-back previously received a UT Origins Hero and Fantasy FC Hero item in EA FC 25, with the latter being extremely difficult to obtain. This 93-rated item also recently eligible for an Evolution that upgraded him to 96-overall, but his leaked FUTTIES SBC/objective item has the potential to be even better.
Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.
FUTTIES Maicon is rumored to arrive as an SBC or objective soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team
The Fantasy FC version of Maicon could play as both a right-back and a left-back, while also having some impressive stats, PlayStyles, a five-star weak foot and five-star skill moves. He was a meta defensive option for several months before being overshadowed by TOTS and Shapeshifters players. However, the leaked FUTTIES SBC/objective item could make him relevant again in EA FC 25.
His strong physical presence and attacking abilities make him a versatile threat on the virtual pitch regardless of his stats. However, this upcoming item could provide him with a massive boost to his attributes as well.
What will the FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Maicon look like in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team?
Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, the Brazilian Hero will receive a 97-rated item as part of the upcoming promo and will have the following key stats and attributes:
- Pace: 97
- Shooting: 93
- Passing: 92
- Dribbling: 94
- Defending: 95
- Physicality: 95
He is also rumored to possess the Rapid+, Anticipate+, Long Ball+ and Jockey+ PlayStyles, which are amazing traits for a full-back to possess under the FC IQ system. Not only will these PlayStyles make him faster, but they will also boost his defending and passing capabilities. Overall, he will certainly be one of the most overpowered and versatile defenders in the game.
This item can be released as either an SBC or an objective. While objective ites are usually easier to obtain, fans will be hoping that he is not released in a similar manner to his Fantasy FC version, which was extremely challenging to unlock.