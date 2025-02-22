EA FC 25 leaks: Mathys Tel is rumored to arrive in Fantasy FC Team 2 

A recent X leak from DonkTrading has suggested that Mathys Tel will be introduced as a Fantasy FC Team 2 player in Ultimate Team. Players are expected to utilize a boosted version of the 19-year-old French striker in-game soon. With all the ongoing hype around Fantasy FC promo's Team 1, the inclusion of Tel will surely add another layer of excitement for the fans.

That said, this article will explore all the details leaked so far regarding the rumored promo card of Mathys Tel in Fantasy FC Team 2.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@DonkTrading. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Mathys Tel Fantasy FC card has been leaked on social media

19-year-old Mathys Tel has mostly spent his youth career playing for French clubs. Later in 2022, he joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and has gathered a plethora of experience playing for the team. He became the youngest goalscorer in the domestic competition after scoring an important goal against Stuttgart.

However, Tel's 2023/24 is surely one of the most memorable seasons of his short tenure so far. Even though he scored only two goals, the goal against Manchester United in their group-stage match surely bears a lot of significance.

Currently, Mathys Tel possesses one 77-rated rare gold card along with an 85-rated exclusive objective card. To be precise, none of the cards find their significance in the current EA FC 25. However, based on the rumor from DonkTrading, the young French striker will receive his first-ever promo card under Spurs' banner. It might potentially mirror his true potential in real-life pitch.

What could the EA FC 25 Mathys Tel Fantasy FC item look like in Ultimate Team?

Even though we have all the information related to the first set of Fantasy FC cards, EA Sports has yet to announce anything regarding Team 2. However, DonkTrading has predicted that Tel will receive a 90-rated ST card with the following attributes on his special promo item:

Pace: 96

Shooting: 92

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 44

Physicality: 80

Interestingly, DonkTrading has also predicted that the French striker will receive Finesse Shot+ and First Touch+ playstyles, making him one of the most effective players on the virtual pitch.

On top of that, his Premier League and French links will be key factors, making him a suitable candidate to fit in any meta-based Ultimate Team. Considering his predicted elite-tier attributes, he'll be best fit in classic formations such as 4-4-2 or 4-3-3.

