EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini Icon SBC: Expected cost and release time

EA Sports is expected to release EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini Icon SBC in Ultimate Team servers, allowing gamers to access the existing 92-rated Icon card of the legendary Italian defender. According to a recent X post from FifaTradingRomania, the legendary AC Milan #3 will be up for grabs as an SBC. If the leak is accurate, this Icon card will surely upgrade your defensive prowess on the Ultimate Team servers.

This article will shed some light on all the details leaked so far regarding the EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini Icon SBC in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@FifaTradingRomania (a reliable leaker). Readers are advised to take this information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini Icon SBC is expected to arrive in Ultimate Team

Paolo Maldini is one of the most prolific defenders of his era. The AC Milan legend cuts an impressive figure in the footballing world. After being promoted to the main team in 1984, he stayed loyal to the Rossoneri and made over 640 appearances in Serie A. Best known for his tackling and ball-winning skills, Maldini has always been a complete defender who's played in LB, CB, and RB positions on different occasions.

Currently, Maldini possesses one base Icon and another Ultimate Succession card in this iteration of EA FC. Both cards have received positive responses from the EA FC community and remain forces to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch. However, according to FifaTradingRomani's leaks, his base Icon card will be introduced in the form of an SBC. On top of that, Maldini's Icon card will be easy to fit in anyone's Ultimate squad due to its Icon chemistry trait.

Here are the stats for the existing card:

Pace: 85

Shooting: 55

Passing: 74

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 38

Physicality: 80

Since Maldini's existing card will be introduced as an SBC, we can certainly say that there won't be any change in his PlayStyle+ trait either. The rumored SBC version will also possess Slide Tackle+ traits along with other normal PlayStyles such as Jockey, Intercept, Anticipate, and Aerial. This will surely help him mirror his real-life flair as a solid defender on the virtual pitch.

How much could the EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini Icon SBC cost?

Currently, Paolo Maldini's base Icon card costs around 1,195,000 EA FC Coins. Considering his popularity as a CB in Ultimate Team, the rumored EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini Icon SBC might cost around 1,500,000 to 2,000,000 EA FC Coins. This should be a reasonable price for the AC Milan legend.

EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini Icon SBC release time

There's no official information related to the release date of Paolo Maldini's SBC card. However, considering the hype surrounding the upcoming Fantasy FC promo, the card is expected to be released either during or after its conclusion.

