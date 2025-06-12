EA FC 25 leaks: Mia Hamm could arrive as a Shapeshifters Icon

Mia Hamm is one of the most overpowered and popular attackers in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, but she is rumored to receive a central midfielder version as part of the Shapeshifters promo. Based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff, the American legend will be part of the upcoming promo and will receive a position-changed item on the virtual pitch.

Ad

The Ultimate Team of the Season event has provided gamers with some of the most overpowered items in EA FC 25, with the best players in the world receiving boosted versions due to their performances this season. However, the upcoming Shapeshifters promo has the potential to be even better, especially with the likes of Mia Hamm being featured on the roster.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Shapeshifters Icon Mia Hamm has been leaked to arrive soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

The Season Pass in Season 8 of EA FC 25 Ultimate Team has provided an insight into the type of content gamers can expect from the Shapeshifters promo. The final level of the pass offers a boosted version of Kaka that has five PlayStyle+ traits, and recent leaks suggest that Mia Hamm would also receive a boosted version soon as part of the promo.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

She previously received a 96-rated item during the FUT Immortals promo, but her leaked version is rumored to be a central midfielder instead. This is the central theme of the Shapeshifters promo, with top-tier players receiving upgraded variants in brand new positions on the virtual pitch.

What would the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Icon version of Mia Hamm look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, she would be 97-rated overall with the following key stats and attributes:

Ad

Pace: 95

Shooting: 94

Passing: 97

Dribbling: 97

Defending: 95

Physicality: 90

She is also rumored to possess the Tiki Taka+, Pinged Pass+, Incisive Pass+ and Intercept+ PlayStyles, which are some of the most meta traits for a box-to-box midfielder to possess under the FC IQ system. The passing traits would improve her playmaking abilities, while the Intercept+ PlayStyle would make up for her small stature by allowing her to intercept passes more efficiently. Overall, this item has the potential to be one of the best CMs in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More