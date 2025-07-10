EA FC 25 leaks: Micky van de Ven is rumored to arrive as a FUTTIES SBC/objective

The FUTTIES promo will begin soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and Dutch defender Micky van de Ven is rumored to arrive as an SBC or objective player during this event. This fan-favorite promo always delivers the most overpowered rosters for gamers to upgrade their squads as it is one of the final events in the game cycle.

Micky van de Ven has risen to prominence as one of the best defenders in Ultimate Team due to his various overpowered versions in EA FC 25. His base gold version, TOTY item, and Track Stars item were all amazing at the time of their release but have now fallen behind the power curve. The rumored FUTTIES version could give him the boost he needs to be relevant on the virtual pitch again.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

FUTTIES Micky van de Ven has been leaked to arrive as an SBC/objective in EA FC 25

With Spurs winning the UEFA Europa league final against Manchester United, their entire roster received boosted RTTF versions in Ultimate Team. Micky van de Ven was part of this lineup and had a 96-rated version with some amazing stats. However, the leaked FUTTIES SBC/objective version has the potential to be even better in EA FC 25.

The first batch of FUTTIES players have already been added to the game via the latest season pass, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and David Ginola being featured. The upgrades provided to these players suggests that all items released during this promo will be elite-tier in their respective positions.

What would the FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Micky van de Ven look like in EA FC 25?

Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, the Dutch defender would be 97-rated overall with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 96

Shooting: 64

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 97

Physicality: 97

He is also rumored to possess the Block+, Quickstep+, Jockey+ and Anticipate+ PlayStyles. These traits would boost his pace and defensive abilities on the virtual pitch, potentially making him one of the most overpowered center-backs under the FC IQ system.

This item can be released as either an SBC or an objective during the upcoming FUTTIES promo. Fans will certainly hope for the latter, as it would make this amazing item even easier to obtain.

