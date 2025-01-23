EA FC 25 leaks: Nico Williams could arrive as a TOTY Honourable Mentions player 

EA Sports is rumored to drop Nico Williams as a TOTY Honourable Mentions item soon. According to an X post from renowned leaker FutSheriff, the Spanish winger is expected to receive an 89-rated LM card with upgraded attributes across the board.

Initially, Williams was selected as a midfielder nominee in EA FC 25 TOTY. However, he failed to secure any spot in the starting XI and as a 12th man. Regardless, he had an incredible EURO 2024 campaign with his home nation and ended up lifting the trophy.

As a result, EA Sports is highly likely to drop Nico William's TOTY Honourable Mentions card in this TOTY promo season on Ultimate Team mode.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

The EA FC 25 Nico Williams TOTY Honourable Mentions item has been leaked on X

While Athletic Club #10 Nico Williams cuts an impressive figure in the squad, he failed to deliver a notable performance in the 2023/24 domestic campaign. However, in the 2024/25 campaign, he has helped his team maintain their fourth position in the La Liga table.

While the midfielder hasn't accomplished something major at the domestic level, his EURO 2024 speaks volumes about his talent. Due to his impact on the international squad, Spain managed to lift their fourth EURO 2024 trophy. As such, he deserves to be in the TOTY squad.

Currently, Nico Williams possesses only one limited-time UEL RTTK SBC card. If EA Sports adds his TOTY Honourable Mentions card to Ultimate Team, he's expected to receive his first-ever TOTY card across all iterations of EA FC.

What could Nico Williams TOTY Honourable Mentions item look like?

According to the leaked X post from FutSheriff, Nico Williams is expected to receive an 89-rated LM card. Here are the predicted stats:

Pace: 97

Shooting: 80

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 41

Physicality: 70

As usual, the Pace attributes appear to be Williams' biggest advantage on the virtual pitch. Like the existing cards on EA FC 25, this rumored upcoming TOTY edition will also have immense pace. On top of that, he's likely to possess the Rapid+ playstyle trait, making him a great backup LM option in Ultimate Team.

While most of the TOTY Honourable Mentions cards possess at least two PlayStyles+, Nico Williams' rumored upcoming card could feature only one. This could be a major turn-off for gamers.

Moreover, if the predicted attributes turn out to be accurate, it won't be something to write home about. However, the card might be a great option as a backup inverted winger, especially in 4-4-2 and 4-5-1 standard formations.

