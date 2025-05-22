EA FC 25 leaks: Nico Williams is rumored to arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective

The LaLiga Team of the Season roster will be released soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, with Nico Williams rumored to arrive as an SBC or objective during this event. Based on a leak by X/@Fut_scoreboard, the Spanish attacker will receive a boosted version as part of the upcoming promo.

This version of Nico Williams is rumored to be a TOTS Honourable Mentions item, which indicates that he has missed out on a spot in the main roster. However, the rumored objective/SBC item will still possess the stats, attributes, and traits required to be exceptional on the virtual pitch under the FC IQ system.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/@Fut_scoreboard. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Nico Williams is rumored to arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Athletic Bilbao have had a successful campaign this season. They are currently fourth in the league table heading into the final matchday and also competed in the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League. Nico Williams has been one of their most impressive performers and is now rumored to receive a TOTS Honourable Mentions version as an objective or SBC.

He previously received an Honourable Mentions version during the Team of the Year promo, as well as a FUT Birthday version later. Both these items were extremely overpowered at the time of their release, so this rumored SBC/objective version will undoubtedly be a fan-favorite as well.

What will the TOTS SBC/objective version of Nico Williams look like in EA FC 25?

On X, @Fut_scoreboard suggests that this rumored item will be 95-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 99

Shooting: 91

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 52

Physicality: 80

He is also rumored to possess the Tiki Taka+ Playstyle, which will boost his passing, the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle (allowing him to score from long range), and the Rapid+ PlayStyle, which will make him even faster than the stats suggest.

His base item already has a five-star weak foot in EA FC 25, while his FUT Birthday version received five-star skill moves. If the leaked TOTS Honourable Mentions version of Nico Williams also receives this five-star combo, he has the potential to be elite-tier in the current meta of the game.

