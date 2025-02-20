EA FC 25 leaks: Omar Marmoush is rumored to arrive as a Fantasy FC player

EA Sports is expected to drop Omar Marmoush as a part of the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC promo. According to an X post from FutSheriff, the striker will receive his first-ever special promo card under Manchester City's banner. The Egyptian received his first-ever player card during FIFA 22 (now known as EA FC). Currently, he possesses multiple exclusive cards due to his rising prominence on the real-life pitch.

Players such as Heung Min Son, Donyell Malen, Aurelien Tchouameni, and more are reportedly set to join the promo, and Marmoush will surely hold his own among these stars.

This article discusses every detail that has been leaked so far regarding Omar Marmoush's Fantasy FC item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff (a reliable leaker). Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Omar Marmoush Fantasy FC card has been leaked on social media

Omar Marmoush is among the prominent Egyptian players who have drawn attention in the Premier League since Mohammed Salah. After receiving two in-game SBCs, two TOTW (Team of the Week), and one Trailblazer promo card under Eintracht Frankfurt's banner, he moved to Manchester City to showcase his skills in the English top flight.

Marmoush's recent hat-trick during Manchester City's 4-0 demolition of Newcastle United has been the talk of the town. Despite his phenomenal performance in the match, however, he failed to secure his place in the EA FC 25 TOTW 23 squad.

If the latest FutSheriff leak turns out to be true, justice will be served as he will receive a Fantasy FC 90-rated (overall) card.

What could Omar Marmoush Fantasy FC item look like in Ultimate Team?

EA Sports hasn't revealed any information related to the Fantasy FC promo in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. However, FutSheriff has predicted that Omar Marmoush will receive a 90-rated (overall) ST card. Here are his predicted attributes:

Pace: 97

Shooting: 90

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 46

Physicality: 85

FutSheriff has also predicted that the Egyptian striker will receive Finesse Shot+ and First Touch+ Playstyle traits. This would make him one of the most sought-after strikers in the current EA FC 25 meta.

On top of that, Marmoush will be eligible for further upgrades in the future based on Manchester City's real-life performances. Regardless of the criteria, Marmoush's rumored special edition card would be a great addition to anyone's Ultimate Team.

