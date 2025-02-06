EA FC 25 leaks: Pau Cubarsi is expected to arrive as Future Stars Team 2

EA Sports is set to release Pau Cubarsi as a Future Stars Team 2 card in Ultimate Team, according to an X post from FutSheriff. Under Hansi Flick's management, Barcelona's #2 has so far shown promise in the 2024/25 campaign. The 18-year-old's creative flair and inventiveness on the defense line have made him a fan favorite.

Since the Future Stars promo usually features rising youngsters aged 23 or below, Cubarsi's rumored Future Stars card in the game is likely to mirror his real-life performance.

This article takes a look at every detail we have on the rumored Pau Cubarsi Future Stars Team 2 item on EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: The article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC 25 Pau Cubarsi Future Stars Team 2 item has been leaked on social media

Pau Cubarsi is another La Masia graduate who has caught the football world's attention. He's one of the key players in Barcelona's defense line in the 2024/25 season, so the rumored introduction of his Future Stars card in EA FC 25 is justified.

Expand Tweet

As of now, Cubarsi possesses one 72-rated (overall) rare silver card in the game, which is only suitable as fodder. However, he's eligible for multiple popular evolutions, such as Start Your Engine, Rigid Backbone, and more, making him an 86-rated defender.

If the X post from FutSheriff turns out to be accurate, Cubarsi is expected to receive an upgraded player card, suitable for the current EA FC 25 meta.

Read more: Melchie Dumornay FS SBC

What could the EA FC 25 Pau Cubarsi Future Stars item look like?

Despite there being no confirmation from EA Sports' side about the next set of Future Stars items, FutSheriff has predicted that Pau Cubarsi will receive a 92-rated (overall) item. Here are the predicted attributes for the player:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 40

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 92

Physicality: 90

On top of that, Cubarsi might possess Long Ball Pass+ and Intercept+ playstyle traits, making him one of the most well-rounded defenders in EA FC 25. In real life, the 18-year-old is well-known for his superb ball interceptions. The reported Long Ball Pass+ playstyle trait is amply justified by his recent long ball pass against Valencia. He is expected to be a perfect fit for a ball-playing defender role.

Also read: TOTW 21 released, Ronaldo headlines the roster

For more leaks related to Future Stars Team 2, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback