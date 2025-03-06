EA FC 25 leaks: Rafael Leao could arrive as part of the FUT Birthday promo

If the latest leaks by FUT Sheriff are to be believed, Raphael Leao will soon arrive as a part of the FUT Birthday promo in EA FC 25. AC Milan's current number 10 is currently regarded as one of the best wingers in Europe, and this boosted card should mirror his real-life abilities on the virtual pitch.

The left winger, who plies his craft with AC Milan, already has several FUT cards that are still going strong in the current meta. However, this new upgrade could make the leaked card stand out since EA has already announced that all FUT Birthday cards will get 5-star skill moves and a weak foot.

Let's look at all the information related to the rumored Rafael Leao FUT Birthday player in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Rafael Leao might arrive as a FUT Birthday item in Ultimate Team

Rafael Leao is already one of the fastest players in the EA FC 25 meta. The AC Milan star is currently the fourth-highest assist provider in this season. He joined the Rossoneri back in 2019 and has been an integral part of the squad ever since. Considering the hype surrounding the likes of Haaland and Bellingham, his inclusion in this promo should add a layer of excitement for EA FC fans.

All of Leao's promo cards have great attributes. However, if the rumor from FutSheriff proves accurate, the AC Milan attacker's upcoming version will be much better and lean more toward the current meta. This should also increase the price of the item in the EA FC 25 market.

What could the EA FC 25 Rafael Leao FUT Birthday item look like in Ultimate Team?

EA Sports has already shared a few details regarding the upcoming celebration promo. However, they're yet to reveal anything related to the EA FC Rafael Leao FUT Birthday item.

The Portuguese winger is expected to receive a 93-rated LW card. Moreover, FutSheriff has also predicted all the attributes across the board. Here are the predicted stats:

Pace: 97

Shooting: 88

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 48

Physicality: 86

Moreover, Leao is rumored to receive Technical+ and Quick Step+ playstyle traits, making him one of the most effective player cards in the current meta. Also, a 5-star weak foot and skill will stand out as a unique aspect on the virtual field. Gamers can exploit both of his PlayStyle+ traits to dribble past the defenders.

