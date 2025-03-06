EA FC 25 leaks: Ruben Dias expected to arrive as FUT Birthday player

Manchester City's #3, Ruben Dias is rumored to arrive as a part of the upcoming FUT Birthday promo, based on an X post from FutSheriff. The Portuguese defender cuts an impressive figure in the Premier League scene. He's best known for his on-field presence and leadership, and is surely one of the reasons that led City to lift their four back-to-back league trophies.

With the hype of the upcoming FUT Birthday cards, the 27-year-old PL veteran is expected to receive an upgraded version of his existing cards. Moreover, as EA Sports promised, all the upcoming FUT Birthday promo cards will receive 5-star skill and weak foot, making Dias' rumored card even more desirable.

That said, this article will explore all the leaked details regarding the rumored EA FC 25 Ruben Dias FUT Birthday card in Ultimate Team mode.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take this information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Ruben Dias FUT Birthday item leaked

As discussed, Dias is surely one of the key aspects in Manchester City's defense line under Guardiola's management. Even after a great start to the 2024/25 campaign, the Sky Blue squad is currently struggling to keep up with the flow of their performance.

Regardless of the shortcomings, they've won several trophies under Dias' captaincy, proving his worth as a captain. The rumored FUT Birthday card is expected to mirror the real-life flair of his prime.

Ruben Dias already possesses an 89-rated special Trackstars SBC card, which a positive response from the EA FC community. On top of that, if the rumor from FutSheriff stands out to be true, the Portuguese defender will receive a much better card with elite-tier attributes.

What could the EA FC 25 Ruben Dias FUT Birthday item look like?

The exact attributes of the EA FC 25 Ruben Dias FUT Birthday item are still under the shadows. However, FutSheriff has predicted that the Portuguese defender will receive 93-rated CB card with the following attributes across the board:

Pace: 86

Shooting: 53

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 81

Defending: 93

Physicality: 92

Meanwhile, the reliable page has also predicted that Dias will receive Anticipate+ and Bruiser+ playstyle traits. These are quite desirable traits considering the current EA FC 25 meta. The Bruiser+ playstyle, combined with a few elite-tier stats, will surely make him one of the most sought-after defenders in the transfer market.

