EA FC 25 leaks: Rinsola Babajide is expected to arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective

The LaLiga and Liga F TOTS rosters are scheduled to be released soon, and Rinsola Babajide is expected to join the Ultimate Team roster as either an SBC or objective. According to a recent X post from X/@WetDesignfut, the Nigerian winger may receive another overpowered Team of the Season (TOTS) after a Fantasy FC edition. If the rumor stands true, this would be Babajide's first-ever TOTS edition across all EA FC iterations.
We explore all the leaked details on Rinsola Babajide TOTS SBC/objective edition in FC 25 Ultimate Team live servers.
Note: This article is entirely based on a leak from X/@WetDesignFUT. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Rinsola Babajide TOTS SBC/objective item leaked on social media
With FC Barcelona Femeni winning the 2024/25 Liga F campaign, gamers can expect a huge bunch of players from this squad. However, other squads, namely Granada, Real Madrid, and UD Tenerife, have also put up incredible performances throughout this season. Rinsola Babajide is one such player who has added 10 goals and five assists to her tally, securing her spot in the TOTS Honourable Mentions squad.
Babajide previously received a 92-rated Fantasy FC card, which initially received positive responses from the FC 25 community. However, that item eventually lost its usability over time. If the rumored PlayStyles+ and attributes stand true, she might find a significant place in the current EA FC 25 meta.
What would the TOTS SBC/objective version of Rinsola Babajide look like in EA FC 25?
EA Sports hasn't revealed any details related to any Liga F TOTS cards. However, based on WetDesignFut's information, Rinsola Babajide would receive a 94-rated LW card with the following attributes across the board:
- Pace: 97
- Shooting: 94
- Passing: 90
- Dribbling: 92
- Defending: 70
- Physicality: 90
Additionally, the Nigerian forward would feature Quick Step+, Technical+, and Low-Driven Shot+ playstyle traits. The aforementioned PlayStyles+ are quite desirable and have the potential to make Rinsola one of the highly sought female wingers in-game.
While gamers can easily exploit Rinsola's predicted Quick Step+ playstyle with 97 pace, a 92 dribbling should be enough to complement the Technical+ attribute. Meanwhile, a predicted 94 shooting is quite impressive for exploiting Low-Driven Shot+.
Babajide's 92-rated Fantasy FC edition possesses 4-star skills and a 5-star weak foot. If her leaked TOTS Mentions edition receives a 5-star skills move trait, she can be a top-tier female forward in the current meta. With Liga F and Nigeria chemistry links, she'll be a great fit for any Liga F-centric Ultimate Team squad.
If Babajide ends up as an SBC card, the item should cost 20,000 to 50,000 EA FC Coins in the current transfer market setup.
If Babajide ends up as an SBC card, the item should cost 20,000 to 50,000 EA FC Coins in the current transfer market setup.