EA FC 25 leaks: Rinsola Babajide is expected to arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective

The LaLiga and Liga F TOTS rosters are scheduled to be released soon, and Rinsola Babajide is expected to join the Ultimate Team roster as either an SBC or objective. According to a recent X post from X/@WetDesignfut, the Nigerian winger may receive another overpowered Team of the Season (TOTS) after a Fantasy FC edition. If the rumor stands true, this would be Babajide's first-ever TOTS edition across all EA FC iterations.

Ad

We explore all the leaked details on Rinsola Babajide TOTS SBC/objective edition in FC 25 Ultimate Team live servers.

Note: This article is entirely based on a leak from X/@WetDesignFUT. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 review

Rinsola Babajide TOTS SBC/objective item leaked on social media

With FC Barcelona Femeni winning the 2024/25 Liga F campaign, gamers can expect a huge bunch of players from this squad. However, other squads, namely Granada, Real Madrid, and UD Tenerife, have also put up incredible performances throughout this season. Rinsola Babajide is one such player who has added 10 goals and five assists to her tally, securing her spot in the TOTS Honourable Mentions squad.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Babajide previously received a 92-rated Fantasy FC card, which initially received positive responses from the FC 25 community. However, that item eventually lost its usability over time. If the rumored PlayStyles+ and attributes stand true, she might find a significant place in the current EA FC 25 meta.

Read more: Nico Williams is rumored to arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective

What would the TOTS SBC/objective version of Rinsola Babajide look like in EA FC 25?

Ad

EA Sports hasn't revealed any details related to any Liga F TOTS cards. However, based on WetDesignFut's information, Rinsola Babajide would receive a 94-rated LW card with the following attributes across the board:

Pace: 97

Shooting: 94

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 70

Physicality: 90

Additionally, the Nigerian forward would feature Quick Step+, Technical+, and Low-Driven Shot+ playstyle traits. The aforementioned PlayStyles+ are quite desirable and have the potential to make Rinsola one of the highly sought female wingers in-game.

Ad

While gamers can easily exploit Rinsola's predicted Quick Step+ playstyle with 97 pace, a 92 dribbling should be enough to complement the Technical+ attribute. Meanwhile, a predicted 94 shooting is quite impressive for exploiting Low-Driven Shot+.

Also read: Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

Babajide's 92-rated Fantasy FC edition possesses 4-star skills and a 5-star weak foot. If her leaked TOTS Mentions edition receives a 5-star skills move trait, she can be a top-tier female forward in the current meta. With Liga F and Nigeria chemistry links, she'll be a great fit for any Liga F-centric Ultimate Team squad.

Ad

If Babajide ends up as an SBC card, the item should cost 20,000 to 50,000 EA FC Coins in the current transfer market setup.

For more LaLiga TOTS roster-related articles, check out Sportskeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More