A recent X post from DonkTrading predicted that EA Sports will soon drop Robbie Keane as a part of the Fantasy FC Hero Team 2. Over the years, the Irish striker has made his mark scoring over 320 goals in several domestic leagues, including the Premier League, EFL Championship, and MLS. He is regarded as one of the most notable strikers of his generation and will fit right into the Fantasy FC promo.

Ad

This article will explore everything that has been leaked so far about the Robbie Keane Fantasy FC Hero Team 2 card.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@DonkTrading (a reliable leaker). Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC 25 Robbie Keane Fantasy FC Hero card has been leaked on social media

As discussed, Robbie Keane cuts an impressive figure in the footballing world, especially in the Premier League. The former Spurs striker spent a good six years with the Lilywhites, scoring over 122 goals in 306 appearances. To honor his legacy, EA Sports introduced his 86-rated Hero card in FIFA 22 (currently known as EA FC).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, Keane possesses two cards in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. His base Hero edition has an overall rating of 86, while EA introduced another 85-rated On This Day SBC card to honor Keane's performance against Watford. While his 85-rated card received a mixed reaction from the audience, the 86-rated base Hero card is already a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team.

Read more: Mathys Tel is rumored to arrive in Fantasy FC Team 2

Ad

If the rumor from DonkTrading turns out to be true, the rumored Robbie Keane Fantasy FC card will surely reflect the flair he had in his prime. He can be another meta striker with a decent price tag.

As per norms, the Fantasy FC cards will receive further boosts based on a certain team's performance in the next few matches. According to DonkTrading, the Irish striker will be linked to Spurs.

Ad

You might be interested in: How do EA FC 25 Fantasy FC players receive upgrades?

What could the Robbie Keane Fantasy FC Hero card look like in Ultimate Team?

Even though EA Sports hasn't officially posted anything related to Fantasy FC Team 2, DonkTrading has predicted that the Irish Striker, Robbie Keane will receive a 91-rated ST card with the following attributes across the board:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 93

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 50

Physicality: 85

Keane is also expected to receive the Finesse Shot+ and Technical+ playstyle traits. These will help him excel in the role of an advanced forward on the virtual pitch. Additionally, a combination of 92 pace and 91 dribbling should help gamers exploit his rumored Technical+ playstyle.

Ad

For more Fantasy FC-related leaks, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback