  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 leaks: Ronaldinho is rumored to arrive as a 99-rated FUTTIES SBC/objective player

EA FC 25 leaks: Ronaldinho is rumored to arrive as a 99-rated FUTTIES SBC/objective player

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 27, 2025 13:22 GMT
FUTTIES Ronaldinho has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
FUTTIES Ronaldinho has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

With the third week of the Pre-Season promo beginning soon in EA FC 25mUltimate Team, a recent leak on social media suggests that Ronaldinho will receive a 99-rated FUTTIES item as an SBC or an objective during this event. The Brazilian legend has had multiple special versions this year, but this 99-rated item has the potential to be one of the best attackers in the game.

Ad

The game cycle of EA FC 25 is approaching its end, with the Pre-Season event allowing gamers to obtain packs for the upcoming FC 26 title. However, there is still some exciting content to be released, especially with Ronaldinho being rumored to receive a 99-rated item via an SBC or objective. This will be similar to other 99-rated items released recently like Antonio Rudiger or Antoine Griezmann.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Ronaldinho has been leaked as a 99-rated FUTTIES SBC/objective player in EA FC 25

The former FC Barcelona, PSG and AC Milan superstar is a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team due to his overpowered offensive abilities and sublime dribbling skills. He has had multiple boosted items in EA FC 25 as part of various promos, but his leaked 99-rated FUTTIES SBC/objective version will give him the boost he needs to be truly elite-tier.

Ad
Ad

He was previously part of the Ultimate Succession, FUT Birthday and Shapeshifters promos, with his Shapeshifters item being a 97-rated striker. However, this item had some shortcomings when it came to PlayStyles, which could now be fixed in the upcoming item.

What will the FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Ronaldinho look like in EA FC 25?

Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, the 99-rated item will possess the following key stats and attributes as part of the ongoing promo:

Ad
  • Pace: 97
  • Shooting: 99
  • Passing: 96
  • Dribbling: 99
  • Defending: 46
  • Phsyicality: 90

He is also rumored to possess the Rapid+, Finesse Shot+, Technical+, Incisive Pass+ and Trickster+ PlayStyles, which are ideal traits for a winger under the FC IQ system. These PlayStyles will boost his pace, dribbling, shooting and passing abilities, making him an all-round threat in the current meta.

His previous versions lacked PlayStyles that enhanced his pace on the virtual pitch, keeping him from reaching the level of other players like Mbappe, Ronaldo Nazario and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, this FUTTIES item will make him relevant in the current meta during the final stages of the EA FC 25 game cycle.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications