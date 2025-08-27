EA FC 25 leaks: Ronaldinho is rumored to arrive as a 99-rated FUTTIES SBC/objective player

With the third week of the Pre-Season promo beginning soon in EA FC 25mUltimate Team, a recent leak on social media suggests that Ronaldinho will receive a 99-rated FUTTIES item as an SBC or an objective during this event. The Brazilian legend has had multiple special versions this year, but this 99-rated item has the potential to be one of the best attackers in the game.The game cycle of EA FC 25 is approaching its end, with the Pre-Season event allowing gamers to obtain packs for the upcoming FC 26 title. However, there is still some exciting content to be released, especially with Ronaldinho being rumored to receive a 99-rated item via an SBC or objective. This will be similar to other 99-rated items released recently like Antonio Rudiger or Antoine Griezmann.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.Ronaldinho has been leaked as a 99-rated FUTTIES SBC/objective player in EA FC 25The former FC Barcelona, PSG and AC Milan superstar is a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team due to his overpowered offensive abilities and sublime dribbling skills. He has had multiple boosted items in EA FC 25 as part of various promos, but his leaked 99-rated FUTTIES SBC/objective version will give him the boost he needs to be truly elite-tier.He was previously part of the Ultimate Succession, FUT Birthday and Shapeshifters promos, with his Shapeshifters item being a 97-rated striker. However, this item had some shortcomings when it came to PlayStyles, which could now be fixed in the upcoming item.What will the FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Ronaldinho look like in EA FC 25?Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, the 99-rated item will possess the following key stats and attributes as part of the ongoing promo:Pace: 97Shooting: 99Passing: 96Dribbling: 99Defending: 46Phsyicality: 90He is also rumored to possess the Rapid+, Finesse Shot+, Technical+, Incisive Pass+ and Trickster+ PlayStyles, which are ideal traits for a winger under the FC IQ system. These PlayStyles will boost his pace, dribbling, shooting and passing abilities, making him an all-round threat in the current meta.His previous versions lacked PlayStyles that enhanced his pace on the virtual pitch, keeping him from reaching the level of other players like Mbappe, Ronaldo Nazario and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, this FUTTIES item will make him relevant in the current meta during the final stages of the EA FC 25 game cycle.