EA FC 25 leaks: Ruud Gullit is rumored to receive a 99-rated FUTTIES item

Legendary Dutch midfielder Ruud Gullit is rumored to receive a 99-rated version in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team as part of FUTTIES Team 4. He is one of the most popular and overpowered Icons in the game due to his versatility, and the upcoming promo item could give him the stats required to be the best player on the virtual pitch.Ruud Gullit previously received a 94-rated SBC item during the Dreamchasers promo, which quickly rose to prominence as the most popular SBC in EA FC 25 despite being extremely expensive. With most fans still using EVO versions of that SBC item in their teams, the upcoming 99-rated FUTTIES item could prove to be even more popular.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.Ruud Gullit has been leaked as part of the EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 4 squadThe previous three squads of FUTTIES players already introduced 99-rated versions of legends like Pele, Johan Cruyff and Ronaldo Nazario, along with similar versions of current-gen superstars like Messi, Mbappe, Yamal and Ronaldo. However, a 99-rated version of Ruud Gullit has the potential to surpass all these players.He is renowned for his versatility on the virtual pitch, which is an accurate reflection of his skills during his playing days. The Dutch legend played in multiple positions over the course of his career, making him equally capable of attacking and defending. What will the FUTTIES version of Ruud Gullit look like in EA FC 25?Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, the 99-rated item will have the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 95Shooting: 97Passing: 99Dribbling: 96Defending: 92Physicality: 97He is also rumored to have the Tiki Taka+, Incisive Pass+, Intercept+, Pinged Pass+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles, which are perfect traits for a box-to-box midfielder under the FC IQ system.These traits will boost his passing, defending and pace on the virtual pitch, with his tall stature making him a dominant force in the current meta as well. Overall, he could possibly become the most overpowered player in EA FC 25 with this FUTTIES version.