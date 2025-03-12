EA FC 25 leaks: Saeed Al-Owairan is expected to arrive as a FUT Birthday item

A recent X post from FutSheriff suggested that Saeed Al-Owairan will be a part of the FUT Birthday promo in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. According to the leaker, the Saudi Arabian superstar is expected to join the new promo roster as a part of the new EA FC 25 season pass.

Al-Owairan is regarded as one of the most prominent faces in the footballing world, especially in Asia. Over his 13-year-long tenure as a player, he bagged over 280 goals in domestic and international matches. Considering the hype surrounding Ronaldinho, Jay-Jay Okocha, and the other legends in FUT Birthday Team 1, the inclusion of Al-Owairan will surely excite the EA FC community.

With that in mind, this article will explore all the leaked details about the EA FC 25 Saeed Al-Owairan FUT Birthday item in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks from X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

EA FC 25 Saeed Al-Owairan FUT Birthday item has been leaked on social media

Currently, Saeed Al-Owairan has two iterations in EA FC 25. His base Hero card has an 85 overall rating, while his Winter Wildcards item is rated 87. Both the iterations have received mostly positive responses from the EA FC 25 community.

If the rumor from FutSheriff turns out to be true, Al-Owairan will receive an upgraded version with a few amazing attributes. Moreover, since there's a chance that he'll be included in the Season Pass, players can obtain him without having to open packs.

What could the EA FC 25 Saeed Al-Owairan FUT Birthday item look like in Ultimate Team?

The exact attributes of the Saeed Al-Owairan FUT Birthday card are still unknown since EA has yet to announce it officially. However, FutSheriff has predicted that the Saudi Arabian winger will receive a 93-rated card with the following attributes across the board:

Pace: 99

Shooting: 90

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 42

Physicality: 81

Moreover, the leaker has also suggested that this is expected to be the first FUT Birthday card with three PlayStyles+ in this iteration. Al-Owairan is likely to possess the Rapid+, Power Shot+, and Trickster+ Playstyle traits. These three are desirable enough to make the Saudi star one of the most meta players in the virtual pitch.

Gamers can utilize Al-Owairan's 99 pace by exploiting Rapid+, 90 shooting for Power Shot+, and 92 dribbling with 5-star skills and Trickster+ traits. He's expected to be a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads.

